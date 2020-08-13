Peacham Receives Grant To Fund Public Access Greeter Program

The Town of Peacham received a grant from the State of Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation for the summer of 2020. The grant of $3,558 was to help fund a at the Peacham Pond boat ramp.

With many other summer activities limited due to COVID-19, many people have taken to the water for a safe way to recreate. The greeter at Peacham Pond had already logged 313 watercraft by Aug. 8. Last year the total number of boats for the season was 250.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments