The quorum of Peacham School Board members present at Monday evening’s regular meeting unanimously approved, following discussion, two policies approved and recommended to district boards by the overarching Caledonia Central Supervisory Union board last month.
The COVID-19 mitigation policy, already in force, partially delegates planning to the superintendent and establishes universal masking for all students, staff and visitors when indoors until at least Oct. 4, the Caledonian previously reported. The transgender and gender nonconforming students policy lays out state and federal statutes that have already been followed in the SU’s seven schools since at least 2015.
School board members expressed concern about any future lifting of the universal masking requirement, emphasizing that, as the only PreK-6 school in the SU, very few Peacham School students are even eligible for the vaccine.
“I don’t view this delegation of authority as giving me, like, superpowers,” said CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker. “I’m not going to surprise you with a newsletter saying I’m lifting the mask requirement. I think if we get to the point where it seems like that is something we should be considering, I’m going to come back to the boards for conversation about how you all feel in your respective communities for the schools that you’re responsible for.”
“It’s not going to happen overnight and I bet you it’s not going to happen this school year,” he added.
Peacham School Principal Sam McLeod told board members that he and his staff have already had a collaborative discussion, deciding that as long as any students need to wear masks, the rest of the school, including vaccinated staff, will do so as well.
With regards to the transgender and gender nonconforming students policy, Tucker and Board Chair Mark Clough emphasized that it is not introducing any new practices, just reinforcing existing ones that are required by state and federal statutes.
Principal’s Report
McLeod told the board that the first week and a half of school had started off very smoothly, with students thrilled to be back and a great team of staff in place.
Work is being done on increasing student agency within grades, with individual students setting their own goals and individual grades being asked what they want to learn about — third graders expressing interest in animals and farming, PreK showing interest in climbing, and sixth-graders wanting to build rockets and drones.
“It’s pretty powerful when kids see that they don’t have to be passive receptacles to learning,” McLeod told the board. “And it doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice what they need to learn and our expected outcomes, but really giving students a voice, I believe strongly in it.”
McLeod added that lots of science curriculum is coming up in the next month and that, while grades will be separated in terms of standards and achievement levels, everyone will be focusing on the same overall theme so that community can be built between grade levels.
