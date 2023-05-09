Peacham School Board Continues Collaboration Consideration

Peacham Elementary School

A conversation begun last month by the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Board about potential ways for the member school districts to expand collaboration was continued last week by the Peacham School Board.

The topic arose with Board Chair Mark Clough’s recap of the discussion at the SU board and its potential for Peacham.

