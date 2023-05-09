Peacham School Board Continues Collaboration Consideration

A conversation begun last month by the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Board about potential ways for the member school districts to expand collaboration was continued last week by the Peacham School Board.
The topic arose with Board Chair Mark Clough’s recap of the discussion at the SU board and its potential for Peacham.
The Peacham board considered it in the context of their struggles to hire a part-time foreign language teacher at the preK-6, wondering if the other schools in the SU could potentially share such a teacher.
“So how can we start that conversation with the other districts?” asked board member Andra Hibbert.
Superintendent Mark Tucker noted that the potential candidates would be Walden, Waterford and Barnet schools in Caledonia Cooperative, although those schools don’t have foreign language budgeted. Tucker said he could bring it up at future board meetings as a potential collaborative effort.
Hibbert noted that Peacham had budgeted for foreign language, and she would be interested in supporting that in the future, and even if the hire couldn’t be made this year, hoped there could be a better collaborative process with the other schools in the future. The sentiment was supported by board member Cornelia Hasenfuss.
“I think we need to get more synergistic and less siloed,” said Clough. “We got this thing together so we could do these sorts of things,” he added of the SU’s reconfiguration several years ago under Act 46.
Clough also recalled the planning that was undertaken but never enacted with Barnet years ago to have Peacham educate the two town’s 4, 5 and 6 grades and Barnet educate the preK-3.
“I just think those kinds of synergies should be thought of,” Clough added. “And you get better student outcomes with mixing.”
“It just seems like there are a ton of possibilities,” Clough added.
The conversation at the SU level last month had also touched on the concept of Danville, Cabot and Twinfield, which are preK-12 schools, looking for ways to work together, considering some of the common facility and demographic challenges they face.
Other Business
Principal Sam McLeod said planning was underway for a school greenhouse, which he is working on with new board member Dan Devine. The hope is to build a more permanent greenhouse that can be used year-round and be utilized by students for years to come.
“We want something that’s going to be here for a long time,” said McLeod, “And it’s also important to me that it’s something that’s usable in winter.”
McLeod also outlined plans for the graduation ceremony for the school’s 11 6th graders, most of whom will be attending Danville next year as the town has school choice for 7-12 grades.
During Tucker’s report he mentioned the SU was hoping to be a participant in Project Aware, which is a 5-year, grant-funded program paid for with federal dollars and administered by the Vermont Department of Mental Health to support systemic improvements within the school to provide mental health services, enhance wellness among staff and students, and collaborate at the state and local level on best practices with mental health issues.
The board’s next regular meeting is June 5 and it is also planning a retreat on Wednesday, June 28.
