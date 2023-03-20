Peacham School Board Welcomes New Member, Reorganizes
Buy Now

Peacham School Board chair Mark Clough, center, speaks during a board meeting Wednesday, March 15, as Principal Sam McCleod, left, and board member Dan Devine listen.

Peacham School officials are awaiting test results from PCB testing conducted by the state earlier this month.

The school board received an update from CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker on the process at their meeting Wednesday. They also welcomed new member Dan Devine and returned much of the board’s leadership to their previously held positions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments