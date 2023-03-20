Peacham School Board Welcomes New Member, Reorganizes

Peacham School officials are awaiting test results from PCB testing conducted by the state earlier this month.
The school board received an update from CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker on the process at their meeting Wednesday. They also welcomed new member Dan Devine and returned much of the board’s leadership to their previously held positions.
The PCB testing was the initial phase of airborne testing, explained Tucker.
“They say it’s a four-week turnaround, but if it’s six, I’d be pleased,” he said of the expected test results.
Peacham is the last school in CCSU to get tested. Cabot was one of the very first schools in the state to be tested and offered a learning process for the SU, Tucker and state officials. Cabot had initially received high test results in the school gym, but there were problems with the testing methodology, explained Tucker.
Waterford was tested and had “a clean bill of health.” Danville’s testing returned elevated results in a couple of isolated places that have been mitigated while more in-depth testing and potential remediation is considered. And Twinfield has high levels in a ventilation duct attic above the gym which students and staff don’t access.
“I have no idea if you have PCBs in your building,” said Tucker. “Part of me wants to say it’s probably not going to happen in Peacham, but as soon as I say that, they’ll find something.”
“I don’t think there’s any reason to be overly alarmed at this point,” he added.
Next steps, if any are required, will be determined by the test results and if they exceed certain thresholds, explained Tucker. He also noted as soon as the results are recieved he will notify the entire school community.
Board Reorganization
The school board returned Mark Clough to board chair. “If someone else wants to do it at the point - please - I’ll support you,” said Clough when nominations were opened for chair.
Cornelia Hasenfuss was appointed vice chair/clerk, Clough and Hasenfuss as representatives to the CCSU Board with Andra Hibbert as alternate, and Clough as a member of the negotiations council with Dan Devine to join for part of the effort.
Devine was elected at at town meeting to a three-year term.
The board will continue meeting at 5:30 on the first Monday of the month and is considering an annual retreat at the end of June.
Principal’s Report - Community Lunches
During his report, principal Sam McLeod highlighted some upcoming community lunches that the school is hosting for the students and guests from the community. On March 28, the school will host a lunch for people from the senior citizen center, in April the school will invite the town’s firefighters and EMS personnel, and in May the school will host the town’s road crew for lunch.
McLeod explained the effort was part of a focus on community service and outreach to better connect the school with the community and promote student citizenship.
McLeon also highlighted the outdoor learning opportunities the school has been offering this year.
“To me I feel like we are completely through the other side of being able to get back to the business of teaching and that’s exciting for me because I love teaching. I love learning. And to me the most important job I have as principal, by far, is to be the instructional leader of this building,” said McLeod during his report. “So I’m having a lot of fun getting into classrooms, doing some instruction, doing some modeling.”
“It’s a breath of fresh air to hear that you can actually do teaching instruction now and you are over the staff shortage and covid issues – mostly,” commented Clough.
McLeod also said there were hopes and plans for the possible construction of a greenhouse at the school, with the assistance of some grants, landowners and Devine. “That would be a key component of our farm to school programs and our food programs,” said McLeod.
