Peacham School Budget Crosses Into Tax Penalty Zone

The annual Peacham School District meeting from the 2019 Town Meeting, which recessed and continued to mid-May as the board worked to lower the tax rate and tried to recoup it's Small Schools Grant from the state. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

PEACHAM — The Peacham School Board on Monday night reviewed the final draft of the proposed $2,016,877 budget proposed for Fiscal Year 2021, which represents a 9.3 percent increase in education spending over this year’s spending plan for the school district.

The proposed budget has yet to be approved. The Peacham board will hold an information sesssion for the community followed by a final vote, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Peacham School.

