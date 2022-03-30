The Peacham School community came together late last week, fundraising $1,700 to support humanitarian aid efforts for the people of Ukraine while utilizing the school’s outdoor pizza and bread oven.
According to Principal Sam McLeod, students of all ages and numerous community members worked to make and sell over 75 high-quality pizzas and accompanying salads in order to raise the funds.
“We tried to get every class involved in some way, even if it was just getting the Kindergarteners running around treeline picking up little sticks to start the fire,” McLeod said. “We let them know that they’re doing something to help others … we kept it about helping people in need.”
“Obviously, the fifth and sixth-graders know a little more and they ask a few more questions,” he added. “But at their age and where they are, we don’t really directly discuss the specifics of war, rather focus it on our responsibility to help one another no matter who we are or where we live … helping people when they are hurting and when they are in need.”
Third and fourth-graders took over the advertising portion of the event, which was kept local as it was the very first large-scale distribution use of the oven.
“We kept it pretty small and low key since we weren’t sure how much we could handle; it was a bit of a practice run,” McLeod said. “We set up time slots and got two to three pizzas out every 15 minutes … it’s a pretty technical process to cook them.”
The funds raised will be split between Americares and World Central Kitchen to purchase food and medical supplies for those impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war.
“We wanted to make sure this was focused strictly on humanitarian aid,” he said.
McLeod said that numerous community volunteers were integral to the event’s success, especially Laura and Mike Heath, former owners of Kingdom Crust, as well as Tanika Stewart, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union’s Food Services Director, and Jeff and Erin Lane.
“These are some of the best pizzas you could get anywhere … and we’re serving them at our school,” McLeod said. “It’s a pretty good value exchange when you’re able to help out [the people of Ukraine] and also give someone value for their money as well. $20 for a high-quality pizza and a family salad is less than you would pay going to a restaurant.”
The Principal’s own neighbor Dart Thalman donated a “ton” of wood — firewood is the most expensive part of running the clay oven — as well as Melissa Hough, who McLeod said isn’t directly involved in the school but wanted to help out.
In addition, Peacham alum Jackson Giroux came out to help with the event.
“The oven is something our kids can use to reach out to the community and greater world, supporting causes that they’re passionate about with fundraisers,” McLeod said. “But it’s also a way for our kids to connect with community members and families — just like they did in this project.”
“You’ve got our students working together with student alumni who have gone to other schools but still live in the community and have come back to help,” he continued. “And you’ve got people who aren’t even involved in the school donating supplies and wood and coming up just to support through purchasing a meal … it brings everyone together and creates that connectivity that I think is so important for kids to see, in terms of their responsibility towards the community and towards the world as a whole.”
The outdoor clay oven was constructed in three days this past summer, with financial support through a $1,500 grant from the Vermont Rural Education Collaborative and additional community fundraising. Labor was donated by community volunteers as well as tiles for the oven along with other natural materials.
“We’ll definitely continue to use the pizza and bread oven for fundraisers and causes as well as to support our school and our outdoor education programs,” said McLeod. “We also hope that the community can use the pizza oven for their own fundraisers and festivals … whatever brings people to support one another, to celebrate, to promote good causes and bring the community together. That’s what it’s about.”
