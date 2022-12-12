Peacham School Officials See Silver Lining In Budget Process

Peacham School officials last week reviewed a draft budget that they are hopeful will result in a flat or slightly lower tax rate next year.
The board reviewed the budget with CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker and Finance Directory Mike Concessi. The one-town school district, which operates a school through 6th grade for about 100 equalized pupils and tuitions its 7th through 12th graders, is looking at a draft FY24 budget of just over $2.2 million, an increase of nearly 5% on its FY23 budget of $2.11 million.
Concessi explained that the increase was driven by anticipated increases in the district’s tuition costs for middle and high school students, both from estimated increases in tuition rates and the number of students. “It is the lion’s share,” said Concessi.
Despite the budget increase, the school board and district officials are optimistic that the recently released yield rate provided by the Vermont Department of Taxes on Dec. 1 is good news for Peacham’s taxpayers. The yield rate is part of the education funding formula that determines how many dollars school districts receive back from the Education Fund per dollar of education property tax rate.
Tucker and Concessi delivered a similar message to the Danville School Board last week about the helpful impact the yield rate would have on the anticipated tax rate in that district.
The yield rate, however, is just part of the equation, with common level of appraisal for property values (CLA), the number of equalized pupils and the education spending per pupil, also having an impact.
“This is good news Mike, thank you,” said Board Chair Mark Clough.
The district still needs to wait for the town’s CLA to be released and the school’s equalized pupil count, both of which are expected in short order.
Concessi suggested there may be an opportunity for the school to put a little money into a reserve fund, in light of the anticipated downward pressure on the tax rate because of the yield rate.
While Peacham and other local districts are hopeful the yield rate will result in flat tax bills, the Department of Taxes is anticipating, on average, Vermont property owners will see, if the yield is set as forecast, that taxpayers will see a close to 4% increase on their education property tax bills.
“This letter forecasts equalized Homestead rates to drop from $1.38 to $1.31, which on the surface would appear to be great news. However, this drop in equalized rates does not tell the entire story, and the Common Level of Appraisal, Education Fund surplus, and projected growth in education spending,” wrote Commissioner of Taxes Craig Bolio in his Dec. 1 letter. “Despite the projected decline in equalized rates, and the fact that we have a sizable surplus which is statutorily required to reduce rate pressure in this letter, taxpayers should expect that if the yields calculated from the forecast come into effect, they will still pay, on average, close to four percent more in their property tax bills this year. If the surplus were not used to buy down rates at all, taxpayers would see an average increase of over eight percent in this year’s property tax bills.”
Driving factors on the statewide projections are an anticipated 8.5% increase in total education spending and higher property values, pushing down the CLA.
Other Business
The board highlighted and applauded the school’s recent handling of a spike in illness. During School Principle Sam McLeod’s report, he described three weeks when about 25% of the school was ill.
“The measures that we did worked in stopping it right there,” he said, noting the school families were great about keeping sick kids at home. McLeod said the school curbed cross-collaborative groupings and encouraged mask-wearing. McLeod said during the episode that about 50% of students were wearing masks voluntarily in school, as opposed to the norm of about 10% this school year.
“He had it all figured out and he implemented it,” said Tucker. “I think there is a lesson for other schools for responding to it.”
The board also discussed plans for preparing for Town Meeting, which they expect will be an in-person meeting much like before the pandemic.
The board also discussed the school’s potential use as an emergency shelter and the need for a generator, which will be discussed at future meetings.
The Peacham board set its next meeting for Jan. 5 at 5:30 p.m. when the board expects to further discuss and possibly approve the school budget that will be presented to voters in March.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.