Peacham School Officials See Silver Lining In Budget Process
The Peacham School Board and administration (from right, Principal Sam McLeod, board member Mike Heath and board Chair Mark Clough) addressed a variety of topics at their regular meeting on Dec. 1, 2021, including a collaboration with the Vermont Land Trust to potentially purchase a piece of land behind the current school building.

Peacham School officials last week reviewed a draft budget that they are hopeful will result in a flat or slightly lower tax rate next year.

The board reviewed the budget with CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker and Finance Directory Mike Concessi. The one-town school district, which operates a school through 6th grade for about 100 equalized pupils and tuitions its 7th through 12th graders, is looking at a draft FY24 budget of just over $2.2 million, an increase of nearly 5% on its FY23 budget of $2.11 million.

