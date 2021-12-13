Peacham School’s Draft FY23 Budget Flat; State Figures Needed To Assess Tax Impact

The Peacham School board of directors got a first look at their draft FY23 (July 2022-June 2023) budget last week, which held good news — a “basically flat” budget.
Michael Concessi, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union’s Director of Finance and Operations, ran through the draft budget — and revealed the results of the FY21 audit, completed just minutes before — during the board meeting last Monday, Dec. 6.
“I’m really pleased to tell you what a magnificent job [Principal] Sam [McLeod] and his team did with managing costs in 2021,” said Concessi, who explained to the board that the FY21 audit revealed an $80,000 surplus that could be used to cover the one-time FY20 deficit. This meant that the $80,000 built into the FY22 budget for the deficit in question was not needed for its original purpose.
“That’s really fantastic news,” said Concessi. “I hope you’re as excited about it as I am.”
The FY23 budget, therefore, is technically a slight ($80,000) increase. The proposed $2.12 million in budgeted expenditures for FY23 includes a slight rise in costs due to compensation and benefits obligations, tuition increases for older students and a potential change in special education reimbursements — Act 173, currently scheduled to go into effect on July 1.
However, Concessi noted that due to a lack of information on state-determined figures that are used to calculate the tax rate, it is impossible to calculate what the tax impact will be at this time.
“The State and the Agency of Education have not released the information we need to put together a complete budget to be voted on,” he said. “We don’t have equalized pupil numbers, we don’t have the finalized CLA (Common Level of Appraisal) … so we can’t calculate the tax rate.”
“The legislature operates on a timeline that never aligns with school budgeting,” Superintendent Mark Tucker chimed in, explaining that a proposed increase in yield rate (determined by the legislature) may likely be wiped out by the town’s CLA — due to the increase in housing prices.
Tucker told the board that he would expect to have something on the budget for the next meeting, scheduled for Jan. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Staffing Update
Later in the meeting, Principal Sam McLeod read a letter of resignation/retirement from Peacham School’s administrative assistant, Shirley Ryan, who served at the school for the past 10 years and is retiring as of Jan. 4, 2022. Board members and McLeod noted Ryan’s importance to the school and her hard work and kindness over the past decade.
In other staffing news, McLeod noted that the school is still currently operating without a full-time cook — due to a medical issue — as well as lacking a PreK position. McLeod himself has been filling in as well as other teachers, volunteers and the CCSU food services director.
“I’m not going to say it’s been easy for everyone; I want to acknowledge the sacrifices our staff has made,” McLeod told the board. “When I walk around the building and see the level of attention and the level of instruction that is given to our kids, the professionalism of our staff … it almost brings me to tears. We should be very grateful. […] Our staff is incredible and they never say ‘that’s not my job,’ they just step up and make sure things get done.”
“I just want to acknowledge the work our staff has done to make sure that void [in personnel] doesn’t become a void of service for our kids,” McLeod concluded. “That’s never been the case; they still get high-quality food served with kindness and love and we’re working hard to expand our local sourcing and farm-to-school program.”
Grants, ESSER Funding For Peacham School Needs
During the meeting on Dec. 6, the board unanimously approved the school expending up to $20,000 in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) funding to construct private spaces for student support and counseling in the existing cafeteria. No local budget funds are needed for the project.
“This is very, very much needed … it’s crucial,” explained McLeod. “We have zero private spaces for counseling services right now.”
McLeod explained during the November board meeting that his office, along with several other spaces, are currently haphazardly constructed out of cabinets inside the cafeteria space.
Board members expressed their support for McLeod and other staff to have private space available. The current plan is for the work to happen over Christmas break.
McLeod also announced that the school has received two grants to cover a new PreK playground structure similar to the one designated for older students. This will also not impact the local budget and is planned to be completed in the spring with “very talented local builders and volunteers.”
McLeod said that Bethany Hale, CCSU’s Director of Early Education, helped him secure the funds.
Last month, the board voted to reimburse families for their portion of the afterschool program — $7 per student per day — with ESSER funds. Tucker told the board on Dec. 6 that they have enough funds through ESSER III to pay for the program for a few years, which gives them time to apply for further grants to cover it.
