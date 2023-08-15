Peacham School To Tackle Required Door Upgrade

It was a bit of good news, not-so-good news at the Peacham School Board meeting last week.
At its meeting last week, the board learned that the school will need to address several minor code concerns within the building and a more sizeable project of replacing the bulk of the interior doors to meet fire code.
They heard from Peacham Principal Sam McLeod and Nate Giroux about the door issue, which arose during a recent fire marshal’s inspection at the school.
Giroux, a contractor that has worked on projects at the school, explained that the school had drawn a construction permit about a year and a half ago to construct two offices, and a new fire marshal, Ryan Aremburg, for the area did an inspection to close out the unfinished paperwork from his predecessor.
While there, the marshal walked through the entire school and saw a few things that should be addressed, including doors that lacked a tag verifying they had the appropriate fire rating.
“Honestly I couldn’t tell you when the last time a fire marshal went through that school was,” said Giroux. “It was probably a long time ago because the previous fire marshal and [Aremburg] couldn’t find the school.”
Giroux said he was happy to help the school through the process and run down some estimated costs for the 14 doors that need replacing, which he ballparked somewhere between $22,000 and $30,000 total.
McLeod, Giroux, the board, and Superintendent Mark Tucker discussed installing magnetic locks on the doors that would automatically close in the event of a fire alarm. Tucker also suggested having a panic button that would allow the doors to automatically close and lock for a security measure as well.
Tucker wondered if Giroux was interested and available to do the work to install the doors when the time came.
“Who isn’t busy these days,” asked Tucker about the challenges of finding tradespeople for work.
Giroux said he thought there would be a way to get it done, perhaps in the evenings.
“I don’t feel badly about those doors. What the heck? It’s the right thing to do,” said Board Chair Mark Clough.
“It’s just something that needs to be done and now’s the time to do it,” commented McLeod.
The board also heard from Finance Director Michael Concessi, who reviewed results from the FY22 audit that found no reclassifications or misstatements and the previously stated financial position for FY22 held up. Concessi also noted that an early look at the school’s FY23 budget that just closed, appears to show the school may have about a $70,000 surplus. It was discussed that this anticipated surplus could help cover the cost of the door project, which did not have an established timeframe at the meeting on Aug. 7.
