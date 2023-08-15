Peacham School To Tackle Required Door Upgrade

Peacham Elementary School

It was a bit of good news, not-so-good news at the Peacham School Board meeting last week.

At its meeting last week, the board learned that the school will need to address several minor code concerns within the building and a more sizeable project of replacing the bulk of the interior doors to meet fire code.

