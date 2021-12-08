The Vermont Land Trust has begun discussions with the Peacham School board of directors on a potential land conservation project that would benefit Peacham students, staff, and the wider community.
Kerry O’Brien, VLT’s new project director for the Northeast Kingdom, met with the board during their regular hybrid meeting held on Dec. 6 to speak about the conservation project process — which can often take up to 18 months.
During the Nov. 1, 2021, Peacham School board meeting, Alex MacLean, Peacham School board member, told the board that VLT had reached out to her interested in a potential partnership with the school for the approximately 30 acres listed for sale. MacLean said then that the land trust was looking to see if the school wanted to be a partner on the project and help fundraise for it, but not fund it entirely.
Board members and Principal Sam McLeod spoke in November about the potential for the land, which is a mix of forest and open fields, to be turned into a trail system and/or outdoor classroom.
On Monday evening, O’Brien presented further information to the board about the property and process. The land has been listed for $119,000 — though O’Brien explained that she was hoping to have a quote on the property’s appraisal soon.
“I’m pretty new to VLT, so I’m still learning the ropes of developing new conservation projects,” O’Brien told the board. “I’ve been told this phase when it’s just an idea tends to be a little non-linear, and I’m learning that’s definitely true. Since the property is listed, it’s a little more challenging since anyone could come along and buy it at any point. […] Conservation takes time.”
Mark Clough, Peacham School board chair, told O’Brien that he had a chance to discuss the project with a few members of the board and that he believed it would be best for the school to own the piece of land should its purchase move forward.
“We just feel like we’d like to be in control to be sure the mission that’s carried out for this property is in line with Sam [McLeod]’s vision for it,” said Clough. “There’s no fragility around the school — we’re hoping we’re going to be here long long term.”
O’Brien, MacLean and Clough discussed potential future involvement of the town, including the conservation commission. According to O’Brien, the potential conservation easement would stipulate public access.
O’Brien also said that she was working on possible grant funds that might cover part of the land’s cost, but that at least a third of the funding would need to be raised locally.
“Certainly — if we do move forward — there will be a fundraising component locally with land trust support,” she said, mentioning VLT’s recent successful fundraising efforts to help purchase the Observatory “Knob” property in St. Johnsbury. The St. Johnsbury select board approved the purchase of the 114-acre piece of land for $200,000 on Monday evening.
According to O’Brien, the 30-acre plot in Peacham has partially been pastured and was logged once, about three or four years ago. It is in current use and has a forest management plan.
If the conservation project does move forward, O’Brien said that fundraising for the management of the property would come at the same time as the fundraising for its purchase.
“It would raise the overall funding goal for the project, but [management plans and funds] make these [conservation projects] much more successful and start on a good foot,” she said.
“There is a lot to do, but we hope we can make something work,” added O’Brien, who the board unanimously thanked for her work and support.
