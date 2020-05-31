PEACHAM — The Peacham Elementary School Board and Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker on Friday announced Sam McLeod as the new principal of Peacham Elementary School.
In a press release issued Friday, it was announced that McLeod is returning to the area from Colorado, where he served most recently as Teacher/Student Leadership Coordinator in Parachute, Colo.”
The announcement stated that earlier McLeod taught language arts and writing and was the girls basketball coach at Moffat County High School. He earned an advanced degree in Administrative Leadership, and completed an elementary principal internship this year.
McLeod and his family are looking forward to returning to the Northeast Kingdom, and are seeking housing in the area, even as they pack to start their drive across country in the next week, the announcement stated.
The announcement stated, “The interview team at Peacham, consisting of Board members, teachers, community members and the Superintendent, were impressed with Sam’s passion for teaching and learning, his recognition of the need for collaboration between teachers and the principal, and most of all his strong belief that all children can learn.”
Superintendent Tucker noted that in these difficult time for schools, students and their families, it is even more important to lead from a strong belief in all children.
“During Sam’s interview, he spoke articulately and passionately about Vermont’s Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) and how its guideposts resonate with his philosophy of teaching and learning,” Tucker stated in the news release. “I expect Sam to quickly fill the big shoes left behind by Ashley Gray, who is moving to lead a larger school district in Essex, Vt. His former colleagues in Colorado all spoke highly of Sam’s ability to build and nurture positive connections with students and teachers. I couldn’t be happier that Sam found Peacham School.”
McLeod has signed a two-year contract with the District, with a starting salary of $68,000.
He will be working a 210-day contract that allows him to align time off during school vacation periods with his school-age children, the news release stated. He and his wife have two children, one in elementary school and one about to start Pre-Kindergarten, which is not offered in Colorado.
