PEACHAM — Another in an ongoing series of drive-through food drives to benefit food-insecure families in Peacham will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the congregational church.

“You all outdid yourselves in December. With the assistance of Peacham Elementary School, we collected 1,300 pounds of food,” said food drive volunteer, Patty Gardner in reflecting on the previous food collection. “Since we are still not able to have normalcy in our lives, many families continue to struggle.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments