Peacham Tax Rate Drops Significantly Due To Legislative Amendment

When Peacham voters approved the FY22 school budget on March 2, the estimated tax rate was $1.83 per $100 of assessed value — down from $1.95 in FY21.
Due to a legislative amendment signed into law on Monday, that rate is down even further: to $1.71 per $100 of assessed value.
For those paying entirely based on property value with a house assessed at $100,000, taxes levied this year will be around $1710 … $120 less than expected and around $240 less than last year.
For a property with $200,000 of assessed value, that’ll be $480 less than last year.
Michael Concessi, director of finance and operations for all CCSU schools, shared the information with the Peacham school board on Monday evening.
“It’s remarkable,” he said. “You guys are going to be heroes, people are going to be hugging you this year when they see you.”
The decrease in the tax rate is due to S.13, signed into law by Governor Phil Scott on Monday.
The bill establishes a task force to scrutinize the current pupil weighting formula, which is heavily biased against small, rural schools. The amendment puts a moratorium on the excess spending penalty, which levied extra tax in districts like Peacham with high per-pupil spending, for FY22 and FY23.
“The Board is so pleased that the legislature recognizes that small, rural schools have inherent expenses that large urban schools do not have but are still a big part of the fabric of our small tight community,” wrote school board chair Mark Clough in an email on Wednesday. “Hopefully, the new Weighting Study results will identify and reflect this reality. The actual dollars we represent to the system are inconsequential.”
“In 2020 the community got involved in a very positive way to support the school and teachers to get through it and create a positive experience for the students,” Clough added. “We are so grateful.”
