PEACHAM — A talented young cellist hailing from Peacham recently returned from a triumphant performance with the Montreal Suzuki String Orchestra during their European tour.
Liam Markey performed with MSSO as they showcased their musical prowess in two esteemed competitions: the Summa Cum Laude International Youth Music Festival in Austria and the 12th International Youth Music Festival in Slovakia.
The orchestra took home a first place and a second place at the festivals, and made memories that will last a lifetime.
The Vienna festival is considered Europe’s premier youth event for choirs, bands and orchestras, and operates under the auspices of UNESCO and the Austrian Federal President. The festival is held annually in July in the two most important concert halls of Vienna, the Golden Hall of the Musikverein and the Great Hall of the Konzerthaus. It offers an international environment where almost 2,000 young musicians enjoy musical and intercultural exchanges.
In addition to the festivals, MSSO performed in Prague, Czech Republic, during the tour.
Liam, who graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy this spring, and is taking a gap year before attending college, is the only student from Vermont who is part of the Montreal orchestra. Liam described the tour as probably his favorite two weeks of his life so far.
In addition to being an accomplished cellist, he is also an accomplished scholar and graduated two years ahead of schedule at age 16.
He skipped first and fourth grades and having senioritis wasn’t an option: his final semester was nearly overwhelming with five Advanced Placement classes rounding out his senior year at the Academy combined with traveling frequently to Montreal to practice with the orchestra for the competitions this summer.
Liam is both humble and quick to extend gratitude to those who have helped him find success in his young life.
He gives credit to all the teachers who have helped him with his cello playing, including former St. Johnsbury Academy music teacher Jason Bergman, with whom Liam studied and who was his conductor in the Northeast Kingdom Community Orchestra. “I joined when I was like 12, it was so much fun. I was second cello.”
Liam’s plans are to work and take this year as a gap year before deciding where to attend college; he says he does not plan to pursue music professionally, but will always play.
In August Liam will take part in the Young Artists Program at the Southwestern Ontario Suzuki Institute for a week. He is currently working at Groton State Park until the end of September.
He and his family will travel to New Zealand in November so Liam can see where he was born, in Nelson, New Zealand, when his parents lived in Takaka, Golden Bay, his mother, Judith, shared.
In January, he is off on a NOLS course (National Outdoor Leadership School) for three months in the Southwest.
The only child of Sean and Judith Markey, Liam was exposed young to culture.
Of his cello playing, Liam said, “I started after my mom took me to a Vermont Symphony Orchestra performance. There was a big wall of all the instruments, and she was like, ‘Liam, what do you want to play? I pointed at the flute. I think she just had this vision of five years of me making horrible squeaking noises before I finally figured it out.”
The cello was the second instrument he selected. He was three years old at the time, recalled Judith of that day visiting The Flynn in Burlington.
They got to go in early and watch the orchestra warm up, and spent about an hour.
“We looked at all the instruments, and because he was three, that’s all we made it through,” she said. “We left before the performance!”
Not long after being introduced to the world of classical instruments, Sean and Judith, Liam’s parents, set about looking to find a cello teacher.
They did, and he studied with Margaret Gilmore in Thetford for 6 or 7 years, then since she moved to Arizona, Liam has studied with Catherine Walker, who lives in North Hatley, Quebec; both teachers are of the Suzuki Method.
That approach was begun in Japan by Shinichi Suzuki after World War II and was at first created for the violin, but not long after was used to teach more instruments.
Liam explains what the Suzuki method means, saying Suzuki “basically created this method of teaching where you learn a certain number of pieces in order.”
The method also involves “learning through love,” Liam’s mother, Judith points out, saying the parents’ encouragement of their children’s learning of music from a young age is central, and parents attend the lessons until the young musicians are about 12 years old, working closely with their teacher.
Liam has been studying cello for 12 of his 16 years.
Walker, his cello teacher in Quebec, said, “Liam and I have been exploring the cello together for seven or eight years. His enthusiasm, quick mind and innate musicality have made it a real pleasure for me to teach him.”
“I stayed with the cello,” Liam said. “When I was really little, it was the most interesting thing in the house, so I would play cello a lot. I’ve always loved playing music. It’s really fun when you really nail a piece and you play well, I think it’s even more fun to play chamber music or play in an orchestra.”
When he was 7, he took part in his first Suzuki Institute in Montreal, and he has continued to participate every summer since, he said.
“Playing in that same institute every year for like 7 years (with 2 years missed because of COVID), it just connected me with this group of people … it was mostly the same group of people, we were together for one week every summer, it was a lot of fun,” said Liam, adding, “Some of them were on the tour.”
Liam’s cello teacher, Catherine Walker, suggested that he might participate in the Montreal Suzuki String Orchestra on their European tour to compete in the Summa Cum Laude International Youth Music Festival this summer, and he was accepted, and began rehearsing with the orchestra in Montreal during the second semester of his senior year at St. Johnsbury Academy.
“It was a very intense semester,” says Liam or rehearsing for the tour and taking 5 AP classes his final semester of high school. “It was pretty overwhelming, but it was definitely worth it!” He graduated on June 5th and three weeks later, he was off on the trip of a lifetime.
Conductor of the Montreal Orchestra
The orchestra in Montreal’s Conductor, Dragan Djerkic, shared in recent days, “Liam Markey was recommended to me by his cello teacher Catherine Walker, where Liam takes his cello lessons not far from Montreal.”
“Our orchestra was getting ready for the European tour and competition in Vienna and Bratislava. Our cello section was weak and we needed some support. Liam’s cello teacher suggested that I speak to Liam and see if they were willing to commit to come with us. I realized that they live in Vermont and that it takes around three hours to come to Montreal and three hours to return. I did not believe that this would work, but I contacted them anyway.”
Djerkic continued, “They were ready to commit to come to rehearsals every second week. I was surprised and was not certain that it would work.”
“Liam and his father did come every two weeks without missing, and during the winter once they had to stop on the way home to stay in a hotel because the weather was too dangerous to continue. I often used Liam’s example of dedication to my students that came late to rehearsal; Liam was usually there early and eager to participate with our orchestra.”
“This European tour was about 12 days long and we had 10 concerts, it was very tiring and demanding, many rehearsals, and visits to castles, museums and concert performances, which required all the teenagers to grow up very fast because there were many tasks that had to be attended on time,” Djerkic shared. “Liam was amazing, he took everything in with his beautiful smile. We love Liam.”
The Best Two Weeks!
And Liam loves the orchestra and everyone in it, including the conductor, for whom he holds a great fondness.
The whirlwind tour saw the student orchestra play in a lot of “excellent venues,” shared Liam. Student orchestras from all over the world participated in the festival, with the Montreal orchestra representing Canada.
“We did a lot of walking tours, it was a lot of fun to see Europe,” said Liam.
One of the hotels they stayed in in Prague “seemed like the kind of place you would go if you were a diplomat.” They played in ornate, historic music halls where world-renowned musicians have performed.
The best thing about the trip?
“It was really fun to play music, but I think the best part of the trip was just hanging out with all the other orchestra members and having a great time,” said Liam. “It’s kind of a different social experience to be with a totally new group of people.”
At the International Youth Festival in Bratislava, Slovakia, the announcer read off the winners starting with higher numbers … he got to fourth, third, second, and Liam thought, “We must be first!”
“We were chanting the conductor’s name: Dragan, Dragan, Dragan!!!” Liam said, smiling.
It doesn’t hurt the conductor has a cool name.
“The second I learned this guy’s name was Dragan, I was like, man, ‘I have to practice!’ ” said Liam.
Of Dragan, he said, “He’s a really awesome guy.”
Liam’s final thought in sharing his story was this, “I just want to thank Dragan and all the other orchestra members, it was a really great experience. I think it was probably the best two weeks of my life.”
The MSSO were winners of the 1st prize, YOUTH I string orchestra category, at the 12th International Youth Music Festival, in Bratislava Slovakia, as well as the winners of the 2nd prize in Vienna, at the Summa Cum Laude International Youth Music Festival.
View several of the performances at the links below:
https://www.dragandjerkic.com (Look for “Vienna International Competition” and “Vienna video” link in top nav)
Bratislava Performances:
