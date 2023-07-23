PEACHAM — A talented young cellist hailing from Peacham recently returned from a triumphant performance with the Montreal Suzuki String Orchestra during their European tour.

Liam Markey performed with MSSO as they showcased their musical prowess in two esteemed competitions: the Summa Cum Laude International Youth Music Festival in Austria and the 12th International Youth Music Festival in Slovakia.

