PEACHAM — Peacham voters gathered for Town Meeting at the Peacham Congregational Church.
Select Board Chairman Peter Craig stood to thank longtime Town Clerk and Treasurer Tom Galinat for his service. At the meeting’s opening, Galinat was celebrated with a standing ovation for nine years of service.
Rebecca Washington was nominated for the role of town clerk for a term of 3 years. No other nominations were received and she was elected unanimously to applause. Washington was also elected town treasurer and tax collector for 3-year terms.
Voters had to choose one new select board member, and the town clerk cast a single ballot for Peter Craig with the assembly’s endorsement. He won.
Moderator Tim McKay was reelected. He used his platform to invite voters to a potluck lunch and to oversee a vote to name the town’s plow truck.
Robert Frost Snow Plow
Students from PreK-6 in the local school voted on their top picks, and the adult residents then voted on the top five choices. McKay suggested using simplified rank-choice voting to choose the winner. Voters wrote down their top two choices on paper ballots, and Robert Frost was the winner, receiving 45 out of 88 votes.
Also receiving votes were: Unicorn Egg, 23; Snowstorm, 11; Lightning, 7; and Voldemort’s Plow, 2.
Budget
The budget increases before voters approved the general fund expenditures for the coming year of $1,785,781.25, of which $1,055,148.61 was to be raised by taxes and $730,632.64 by non-tax revenue.
The tax impact of the budget increase is approximately $150 for $100,000 home value, Galinat explained.
Voters unanimously approved $1,500 for the Peacham Historical Association.
A request for $32,000 for the Peacham Library saw an increase of $6,000 this year, the first increase in three years. The support was a unanimous voice vote.
Voters approved the sum of $5,000 to be held in a Capital Building Fund to purchase new signs and install signs for the Village of Peacham.
Voters also approved more than a dozen special appropriations requests for area non-profits that totaled $9,629 - plus $3,000 for the Peacham Fire District, so an amended total of $12,629.
At the meeting’s end, a recommendation to consider having the annual meeting on a Saturday was proposed in order to have more people participate. Gillian Sewake told those in attendance that a group of community members has been meeting to work on democratic engagement in town.
The group will host two upcoming engagement sessions at the Peacham Library on April 11 and May 2 with more information to follow. They are working with Susan Clark, the Middlesex town moderator and the author of Slow Democracy. She is working on a project through the University of Vermont and is offering her consulting services to the town at no charge, said Sewake.
“The important work is engaging with those who aren’t in the room,” said Sewake.
The meeting ended with a potluck lunch and a reminder of the importance of cooperation for the common good.
The annual school district meeting for the Town of Peacham was held following the pot luck lunch, and voters approved the budget of $2,292,405, reported Chair Mark Clough.
He said there was a “comprehensive discussion on funding and expenses and a long time spent on income sensitivity and how so few people pay the full amount. We also talked about the independent school funding bills and how the original bills are becoming more friendly and reasonable.”
“Peacham has a long history of school choice as part of our education heritage,” said Clough.
