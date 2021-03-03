Peacham voters approved the school’s FY22 budget by a vote of 200 yes to 117 no (eight blank votes) on Tuesday.
“The school board and principal are so pleased that Peacham residents continue to support the school,” said school board chair Mark Clough in an email on Wednesday. “We continue to make every effort to educate children well as well as try to be efficient.”
Clough added that the school’s efforts reflect so well on the town and, as a result, they have seen the student count increase.
Peacham School’s official pupil count was 69 as of Jan. 4, but Principal Sam McLeod, in his first year with the school, told the board that a handful of students had joined the school recently or planned to in the coming month, the Caledonian previously reported.
The approved FY22 (July 2021-June 2022) budget is $2,115,711, down slightly from FY21. Residents will see a 12 cent decrease from last year’s tax rate.
This is in stark contrast to the FY21 budget, which, despite a cut of one teaching position, caused a 27 percent tax increase. This increase was mainly due to a decline in pupils and an unfavorable change in the Common Level of Appraisal (CLA; how much properties are sold at versus listing price).
This year, the CLA changed again: in the taxpayers’ favor.
Tuesday’s Australian ballot also saw a new school board member approved: Kate Patno was elected with 273 votes. Patno will fill outgoing board member Jessica Phillipe’s seat.
“The Board wants to thank Jess Phillipe for her years-long commitment and welcome Kate Patno to work with us,” said Clough.
Current school board member Cornelia Hasenfuss was re-elected with 281 votes.
A student-proposed article to name the town’s five snowplows and trucks also passed 265 yes to 42 no. The vehicles will now be lettered with the names “Sprinkles,” “Ice Cream,” “Day Blaze,” “Got Snow?” and “Fearless Frosty,” the Caledonian previously reported.
Out of Peacham’s 690 registered voters, 330 cast a ballot (either school, town, or both), with 299 of those filing absentee.
Voters overwhelmingly supported Richard Browne for the town’s select board with 281 votes. Browne will assume outgoing board chair Mike Heath’s seat, while Heath will continue to serve residents on the school board.
Voters also approved retail sales of cannabis in town by a vote of 168 yes to 145 no.
