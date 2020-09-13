PEACHAM — The Peacham School put out a call for community support and boy did the community deliver.

Teachers Leslie Gadway (5th & 6th grades) and Kelly Youngberg (1st & 2nd grades) gave a tour last week of enhancements to include a cabin-turned-outdoor classroom space; the start of expanded nature trails; and a series of outdoor classrooms.

