The ballot for Caledonia-Washington district representative will feature incumbent Henry Pearl facing off against Alison Despathy.
Pearl is a democrat and Despathy, an independent. Each is vying for votes from residents of the three towns Caledonia-Washington district represents — Danville, Peacham and Cabot.
Henry Pearl
Pearl lives in Danville and is a graduate of Danville High School. He received bachelor’s degrees in dairy farm management from Vermont Technical College and in community development and applied economics from the University of Vermont. Since then, Pearl returned home to restart his family’s dairy farm which he operates with his two sons. He has also been a member of the rescue squad, development review board, planning commission and select board.
Pearl says he is choosing to run again because he feels it is important for young working-class people to “have a seat at the table.”
“With the challenges we have in this state with young people leaving, and with the agriculture sector feeling the pressure, I think its important for me as a young person involved in agriculture to be a part of how we move forward on these issues as well as many more,” he said. “As a parent of young children, business owner and property owner I believe I can be a relatable honest voice for the district.”
While serving the district so far, Pearl notes that the majority of his time has been spent on agricultural issues since he was assigned to the Agriculture and Forestry committee. In that role, he has helped farms across the state diversify and adapt in hopes that they will be able to survive and continue to provide quality local food.
“As a member of the body as a whole, I have continued to fight for all Vermonters to work to make our state more affordable, sustainable, and equitable,” he said.
If elected, Pearl would like to continue to work to save the working landscape by helping to make agriculture more accessible and sustainable. He also thinks immediate work is necessary to address how to make Vermont affordable while adequately funding the education system.
“I will continue to try and bring a common sense approach to how we help our neighbors without overburdening our taxpayers,” he said.
“I think the most important thing I have learned to appreciate is how complicated government is,” Pearl continued. “As frustrating as it can be, there is a reason why things move seemingly slow in Montpelier, there is rarely an issue or problem that is just simply black or white. Everything that happens in government has an effect on so many. Trying to work together and find solutions to these problems can be near impossible at times so I just hope people will respect that we are all just doing the best we can, and that we are all in this together.”
Pearl describes himself as someone who cares deeply about Vermont and what it will be for his children.
“I understand both the struggles and value of this place, and I will continue to fight to improve our state without losing our identity,” he said. “I think if we can all just try our best to work together and more importantly respect one another, we can really make this state an even better place to call home.”
Alison Despathy
While Pearl eyes a return to the Statehouse, Despathy is hoping voters will choose her to take over the seat instead.
“Honestly, I would not have run if Representative Henry Pearl had voted to uphold the Governor’s veto of the Clean heat standard (H715),” Despathy said. “This was one of the most destructive pieces of legislation that I have ever witnessed and it will return to the statehouse and must be defeated otherwise the people of Vermont and the local businesses will suffer.
“Due to this — here I am and if elected, I intend at all times to ensure that legislation will not result in attacks on the people and businesses of Vermont and that an industry or system will never be forced on the people.”
She added that after spending a large amount of time in the Statehouse this past legislative session, she was concerned and it became apparent to her that there were multiple bills and proposed legislation that were “destructive and would result in negative impacts on the people of Vermont.”
Despathy reigns from Pennsylvania, near Valley Forge, which she says helped contribute to her deep appreciation and understanding of American history, the significance of individual’s inalienable constitutional rights and the importance of protecting the environment; working to ensure clean water, lands and a healthy planet for the future.
A Danville resident since 2001, Despathy holds an undergraduate degree from the University of New Hampshire where she studied ethnobotany and the relationships between humans and our environment by focusing studies on plant biology and cultural anthropology. She also received a Master’s Degree in Human Nutrition from the University of Bridgeport.
“The connection between humans, food and our environment is a foundation of health for people and our earth and this is what I have worked towards for many decades in my life and work,” Despathy said.
That includes having a clinical nutrition practice in St. Johnsbury and teaching in the Vermont state college system for over 20 years.
Supporting and promoting the trajectory of sustainable and healthy people, farms, economies and environment are among Despathy’s highest priorities. Her goal is that farms will be able to flourish and grow and she pledges to work hard to prevent farm closures.
“The viability and continued success of our local farms is paramount for Vermont,” she said.
Another priority includes ensuring that public health policy has clear boundaries and guidelines. Speaking upon the pandemic, Despathy said people should never be pressured or coerced to make healthcare choices.
She also fully opposes a carbon tax on people and small businesses.
“I am dedicated to promoting common-sense legislation that does not burden the people or local businesses with more taxes,” she said. “There are carbon taxes on heating and transportation fuels being considered and I will oppose these at all times. People are working hard and struggling to cover basic needs.”
Despathy also wants to fight for safe housing and shelter availability for all Vermonters, data privacy and protection, systematically dealing with corporate money and agendas and for the continued support and success of local businesses and farmers.
“This is the antidote to global corporations and their massive accumulating wealth and power,” she said.
“My moral compass is strong and I am not afraid to stand up and ask the tough questions and dive in deep to the issues we face,” Despathy said. “There is tremendous nuance and complexity in a high majority of the issues at hand and the ability to take the time and do the research and debate and question is what will allow us to reach real solutions and constructive answers.”
She added that one of the main reasons she is running as an independent is so that she will not be bound, pressured or “fall prey” to a party-line vote.
“I also promise that I will fully grasp and understand legislation and all of its impacts before voting,” she said. “This was unfortunately and dangerously missing in many instances in my observations and conversations at the Statehouse. As we all know, parties are very easily influenced by lobbyists, agendas and money.”
Voters in the towns of Danville, Peacham and Cabot can take to the polls on November 8 to cast their votes in the general election for either Pearl or Despathy to represent the Caledonia-Washington district.
