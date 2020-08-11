Results from two of the three towns in the Caledonia-Washington House District show Henry Pearl of Danville with a sizable lead in a three-way Democratic primary race to replace outgoing state representative Kitty Toll.
According to results from the Danville and Cabot Town Clerk offices Tuesday night, Pearl was in first place with at total of 439 votes - nearly double that of Peter Griffin who had 248 votes. Gwendolyn Hallsmith of Cabot was in third place with 149 votes.
