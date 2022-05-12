St. Johnsbury Firefighters Dennis Farnham and Brenden Greaves carry cats from a residence on Pearl Street Wednesday, May 11, after a fire that destroyed the front porch was extinguished. Four cats were found safe and removed from the smoky apartment. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Fire Department Capt. Phil Hawthorne stands on the roof of a burned Pearl Street porch on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, to pull exterior shingles from the residence to expose hot spots to extinguish. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A fire that burned the front porch of a Pearl Street apartment building and temporarily displaced two adults, two children and four cats was caused by “improperly disposed smoking materials,” said Fire Chief Brad Reed.
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 247 Pearl St. just before 6 p.m. They arrived to find flames consuming the porch. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent significant damage inside the dwelling areas of the duplex, which is owned by Jeffrey Paine. He was not home when the fire began.
The occupants of the other apartment all safely made it outside through the back, but while the firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, the family’s four cats were unaccounted for. Making sure there was no fire spread into the residence meant firefighters were moving in and out, which also meant the cats could have made their way outside.
When the residence was deemed safe for the adult couple to enter they went inside and were joined by firefighters in a search for the cats. All four were found inside and were uninjured. They were taken from the residence, which had the smell of smoke. Firefighters Brenden Greaves and Dennis Farnham brought two of the cats out.
The Red Cross assisted the family with needs related to what is expected to be a temporary displacement from their home.
Multiple fire departments helped St. Johnsbury with the fire emergency, including Danville, Littleton, N.H., Lyndonville and Waterford.
Once firefighters determined the fire was out with no chance for rekindling, they checked the porch area where the fire began and found a receptacle used for discarding cigarettes. Chief Reed said it was likely the source of the fire.
It’s the second time in two weeks that St. Johnsbury Firefighters have responded to a fire that began with what the chief said is “improper disposal of smoking materials.” The one last week on Memorial Drive was inside an apartment and had been extinguished just before they arrived.
The chief had some words of advice to avoid such future fire emergencies.
“It’s best that people don’t smoke at all, but when discarding smoking materials don’t assume they’re cool … I would recommend soaking them in water before discarding them.”
