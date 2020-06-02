Pearl Street Resident Charged With Assault

A weekend disturbance on Pearl Street led to criminal changes being filed against a St. Johnsbury woman.
And it’s not the first time.
Ashley N. Beckwith, 36, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony second degree domestic assault and multiple counts of violating conditions of release and was released by Judge Michael Harris subject to a 24 hour curfew at 475 Pearl Street, Apt. 4 with exceptions for medical appointments and verifiable employment.
Caledonia Superior Court
Beckwith was also ordered by the court to have no contact with and not abuse or harass or go within 300 feet of Nicholas Dulac, 29. The court also prohibited Beckwith from possessing regulated drugs without a prescription.
According to an affidavit filed by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish, police were dispatched to Dulac’s Pearl Street residence on Sunday, May 31, at 12:26 a.m.
“I arrived and Dulac stated that Ashley Beckwith had just been at his residence, ransacked the place, hit him in the face and fled after stealing his methadone lockbox,” wrote Gerrish in his report. “I am familiar with Beckwith as she had just been released on citation about an hour earlier for violating conditions of release by remaining in/returning to the apartment she is prohibited from being at due to said conditions.”
Police said Dulac had blood on his nose and minor swelling on his lip.
In March, Beckwith pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon for allegedly stabbing Dulac in the the leg at the same residence.
Police said they found drug paraphernalia in the apartment including empty heroin bags and a pre-loaded, capped insulin injection style syringe on the floor.
If convicted of the March charge Beckwith faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
If convicted of the new charges Beckwith is facing a possible sentence of over six years in prison and $13,000 in fines.
