Fat tire biking is a perfect socially distant activity to enjoy during the winter months. Orion Campbell-Wolk, a bike mechanic at East Burke Sports, said, “There’s quite a few miles of trail, so it spreads everybody out.”

The Kingdom Trails network has 28 miles of fat biking trails to explore with the purchase of a daily, monthly, or annual pass, which are available at a discounted rate for residents of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. The trails will open after hunting season and once the ground freezes; there is no set date of opening.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments