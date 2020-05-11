ST. JOHNSBURY — Husband, father, volunteer firefighter, little league coach and booster, longtime Elks Club member …
Richard McGinnis did a lot in his lifetime before his passing in January of this year. His memory is now enhanced in those who knew him thanks to a recently-completed restoration project by his niece’s husband, which turned a rusty old pedal firetruck into something that looks like it had just been purchased brand-new.
The project took about six weeks, from March through about mid-April, said Mike Lamotte on Sunday as he displayed the vintage pedal truck he refurbished at the Higgins Hill Road home of Beulah McGinnis, Mr. McGinnis’ widow. Some of the original parts were used in the restoration, but he and his wife Shelly, who was also a key contributor, also found other parts through online research. The help of St. Johnsbury fire chief Jon Bouffard was also key in making the final product, truly Mr. McGinnis’.
It all came about when his niece, Shelly Lamotte, “gave him a beat up firetruck when he was with us, which he adored!” she stated in an email. “When he passed, and with all events of Covid-19, his fireman’s burial cannot not happen on June 4th as planned. So my husband and I started restoring the truck as a memorial in his honor.” She had come across the pedal truck in West Fairlee.
“Jon Bouffard gave us St. Johnsbury Fire Department decals that fit perfectly on the back and the side of the truck,” Mike Lamotte said. “My wife found a similar truck online in Connecticut, which she went to pick up.”
Aside from a fireman’s bell on the hood, and the steering wheel and two wooden ladders on either side, everything on the truck is original. The wheel and ladders came from the Connecticut truck, Shelly noted. “I re-chromed the heads, ladders racks, the hose reel, the windshield,” Mike added.
SJFD lettering replaced the original “S.F.D” that was on there, signifying a Springfield (Mass.) Fire Department pedal truck. They also found, in California, the bell in the shape of a helmet to put on the front of the truck. Best of all, the number 3 – the fire truck McGinnis rolled on – is also decaled onto the side of the truck.
The bright red color was spray-painted on, Mike said. “The tires come right off the rims, so we painted those using some tape. We couldn’t find the cone-shaped lights that used to be on there, but we replaced those with something even better – solar lights. They work well too, so that his light will shine on.”
McGinnis was a department member from 1962-2012. Mrs. McGinnis as well as other family members were at her home on Sunday, admiring the shiny red truck that was adorned with Mothers Day flowers. The truck was given to Mr. McGinnis before his passing, so that “When Mike and Shelly brought it up here, before they had [restored] it, he was elated – he was just so happy to see that,” Mrs. McGinnis said. “Then a few weeks later, Mike and Shelley came back up and said they were going to take the truck back, because they wanted to refinish it.
“Now this is it with the finishing touches, and it’s just so awesome. I’m sure he’s smiling down at us saying, ‘thank you, and what a good job’. He loved it even in its [unrestored] stages,” Mrs. McGinnis said.
“My uncle loved people – he was very special,” Shelly Lamotte said. “We put our heart and soul into it, and with the help of [SJFD chief] Jon Bouffard getting us decals and finding parts for it, I know as the headlights will shine every night, so will his memory!”
“It’s unbelievable that they would take the time to do all this in his memory,” Mrs. McGinnis said. “All the work and hours they put into restoring that engine to look like the [St. J] fire department engine — I’m so overwhelmed with all they did.”
