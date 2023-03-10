Pedestrian Safety, Trail Access Concerns Raised In Balsams Project

Coos County planners and their consultant pushed back against some proposals by a Balsams redeveloper, among them a right in future years to possibly close that segment of a hiking trail to Table Rock that runs through the Dixville property.
The lack of a traffic study after many years into the project was also voiced, and the latest change to open an expanded ski area without a ski-back bridge over Route 26 had consultant Tara Bamford and some planners inquiring about pedestrian safety at the highway.
During a 2 ½ hour public hearing in Lancaster on Wednesday, which was continued from a Feb. 15 hearing and is continued again to Wed., March 15, planners and Balsams developer Ed Brisson went through a long list of conditions in the draft record of decision, which is still undergoing language revisions and will be required as part of the site plan approval for the ski area.
Out of all the ski area development components, the ski-back bridge has more of a chance of delay owing to its unique design and the fact that the New Hampshire Department of Transportation still needs to sign off on it, said Brisson.
And until developers have the full requirements from DOT, it’s difficult to get an estimate for the performance bond, which planners seek in the event the bridge is built, the project falls flat, and the bridge falls into disrepair or is abandoned and needs to be removed, he said.
Bamford said the answer for pedestrian safety in the first application was a tunnel under the highway, and then the bridge.
“What’s the answer if there’s nothing?” she said. “That’s a conversation the board should have, concerns about it opening without the bridge.”
Developers anticipate two years of construction before an expanded ski area with new trails would open.
In the event the bridge is not completed by the time the ski area opens, the gondola that is planned would take skiers up to the mountaintop and as well as down, and there would also be a shuttle to bring skiers back to the base at the Lake Gloriette House and parking area, said Brisson.
Acting planning board chairman Mike Waddell said the sense of the board is that if The Balsams won’t have a bridge then it must have the shuttle and gondola to manage the skier population.
“Since it’s earned this much discussion, it should be worthy of a line or two that says the gondola and the shuttle are meant to severely discourage pedestrians from walking along or crossing Route 26,” he said.
Even though the DOT will have its requirements for a bridge, planner Tom McCue said the development team should still be able to arrive at an estimate for a performance bond, which would not have to be posted if there is no bridge.
Bamford said language for the bond can also include restoration of the site.
The county also needs to talk with DOT about the likelihood of DOT’s approval of both the bridge and gondola, said Bamford.
“I think we don’t want them to start clear-cutting the ski trails until they have some nod from DOT that this is going to work overall, that they can do the gondola and ski bridge,” she said. “Somehow, before you clear the ski trails, for real more than planning, we need to know that DOT is at least leaning toward approving the ski-back bridge and gondola over their highway.”
“All we’re asking is if DOT is going to come out of the blue and suddenly say a gondola no way or a ski bridge no way, then we need to hear about that before the project carries forward,” said Waddell.
“What I’m hearing from [DOT] is they’re frustrated they don’t have any information on this project yet,” said Bamford. “I think we need to have something from them and I’m going to let DOT tell us what to call that something.”
The traffic study to be undertaken by developers was also brought up.
“This board has been requesting this traffic study since the first application came in years ago,” said Bamford. “To say we’re going to have a scope, but are not going to discuss the results of what we do with it is not really consistent.
McCue called the traffic study a “critical component.”
Bamford also said planners might want to consider requiring the developers to have alteration of terrain permits for all of the work to be done, before any trees are cleared for new ski trails.
Brisson, though, said his team will have an AOT permit to do a certain amount of work, but not necessarily all of the work, and the team wants to be in a position to clear-cut for trails, which might come at at time when it might or might not have final engineering completed.
Discussions with state regulators have focused on a phased approach to submissions of different AOT permits, such as cutting sight lines for ski lifts, which will then have to be surveyed, with the results going to ski lift manufacturers, said Balsams developer Richard McGarry.
“I’ve heard concerns on the board about the ski trails being clear-cut and then it doesn’t get its funding and doesn’t follow through,” said Bamford.
Planners suggested amending the AOT condition language, and Bamford said it should be easy enough to pull apart so each activity has an AOT permit.
“I think it goes to a bigger issue and that is what if you’ve got 20 percent of the money and 80 percent promise and you wound up doing the biggest part of a visual and the 80 percent never shows up,” said Waddell. “That has been a concern voiced in the past. Short of bonding the entire thing … that’s a risk that’s going to be there.”
Brisson said he is having a difficult time with the condition to keep open the hiking trail to Table Rock in Dixville Notch as well as a trail to a nearby bridge and another trail to Table Rock.
“Our intent is to keep those open, however, we do not want to be bound to always keep them open to the public,” said Brisson. “There’s liability there … We encourage [hiking], but it’s private property and we do not want to be bound on keeping that open forever to the public.”
“I will object to that,” said Waddell. “Your liability as a private landowner with a public trail going through it is pretty minimal in the state of New Hampshire. I think in the public good, those trails need to be maintained.”
Bamford said her reasoning for having the language to keep trails open is to comply with the PD8 requirement, which protects natural areas and recreation.
“If somebody gets hurt, we’re liable,” said Brisson.
“No, you’re not,” said Waddell.
Under New Hampshire law, there is no liability for a property owner who allows people onto private property for recreation if no fee is charged, said Christine Johnston, attorney for the planning board.
“You may not even be here,” Waddell said to Brisson. “You’re asking the board to allow a future owner to close Table Rock and there wouldn’t be anything anyone in the North Country can do about it. That’s just a bridge too far, it’s a trail too far. I think your concern is overwrought. The trail system in the state of New Hampshire absolutely depends on that no-liablity clause in the state law.”
The Balsams redevelopment, in an unincorporated part of Coos County, also includes a Planned Unit Development (PUD) of up to 4,600 residential or lodging units.
“This whole PUD is so far and above anything you can find anywhere else in New England,” said Waddell. “We’ve given up a lot to make this work and I don’t think it’s too much to ask to maintain the trails that are there … We rewrote the entire zoning plan for a good part of the unincorporated places.”
Johnston said planners can amend the trail condition to include the state RSA that limits landowner liability.
“That protects the applicant and it allows people of the North Country to access trails that they’ve been accessing for the last hundred some odd years,” said Waddell.
As for time limits, the PUD expires in two years and the board shouldn’t approve something for which construction would begin after the PUD expiration, said Bamford.
Benoit Lamontagne, North Country industrial agent for the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, was speaking in favor of the redevelopment.
“We in state government are very supportive of this project and have been working with Mr. [Les] Otten and his team for the last 8 ½ years,” said Lamontagne. “In my 25-plus years of economic development experience, I’ve never dealt with a project that will make as much of a difference to the North Country as this particular project will. I just encourage everyone on the planning board to consider the fact that the part of the state that this is located in is suffering. It needs every possible ounce of economic development that it possibly can get … This particular project will make an incredible difference in the lives of the people in the upper half of Coos County, and we need these jobs, we need this facility reopened.”
