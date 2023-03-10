Pedestrian Safety, Trail Access Concerns Raised In Balsams Project
The Coos County Planning Board, with their consultant and attorney, went through a long list of proposed conditions with Balsams developer Ed Brisson during a public hearing for site plan approval on Wednesday. Left to right: Christine Johnston, attorney for the county; Brisson; and Ray Gorman, Coos County commissioner and ex-officio planning board member.

Coos County planners and their consultant pushed back against some proposals by a Balsams redeveloper, among them a right in future years to possibly close that segment of a hiking trail to Table Rock that runs through the Dixville property.

The lack of a traffic study after many years into the project was also voiced, and the latest change to open an expanded ski area without a ski-back bridge over Route 26 had consultant Tara Bamford and some planners inquiring about pedestrian safety at the highway.

