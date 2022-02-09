A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer on Main Street in Littleton, N.H., on Wednesday afternoon. The accident took place at the crosswalk in front of the Littleton Public Library at around 4:30 p.m. Main Street was closed in both directions for an extended period of time. Littleton Police and Fire, N.H. State Police Troop G, and the state medical examiner responded. This story will be updated. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
