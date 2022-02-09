This story will be updated.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Main Street in Littleton, N.H., on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident took place at the crosswalk in front of the Littleton Public Library at around 4:30 p.m.

Main Street was closed in both directions for an extended period of time.

Littleton Police and Fire, N.H. State Police Troop G, and the state medical examiner responded.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments