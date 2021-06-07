Pediatrician Dr. Mark Price retires after 35 years

St. JOHNSBURY — After 35 years of providing care to hundreds of children in the community, pediatrician Dr. Mark Price retired from St. Johnsbury Pediatrics on May 28, 2021.
In addition to general pediatrics, Dr. Price was also interested in pediatric behavioral medicine and provided care for children with ADHD as well as a number of other behavioral challenges.
Dr. Mark Price completed his pediatrics residency at the University of Vermont and joined pediatrician Dr. Cindy Steinem at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) in 1986. They worked together for two years, and when Dr. Steinem left, Dr. Price held a solo practice for four years.
“It was just Dr. Price, Cheryl Stahler, who was the Office Manager at the time, and nurse Nancy Cohen, and we did it all,” Dr. Price said. “We added nurse practitioners, eventually more doctors and staff, and things kept growing and growing.”
But growth isn’t the only change Dr. Price saw over his tenure at St. Johnsbury Pediatrics.
“One of the biggest things that has changed over the years is that vaccines have helped get rid of some bad diseases,” Dr. Price said.
In 2019, the Vermont Department of Health (VDH) recognized St. Johnsbury Pediatrics for their high immunization rates. The percentages of patients between the ages of two and three who received a particular vaccine ranged from 91 to 96%.
The arrival of COVID-19 presented new challenges. Dr. Price believes that although the reaction to this new illness was impressive, with its testing and vaccines, COVID-19 also affected children’s mental health.
“Children struggled with the isolation and separation and we had to learn how to respond to this and look at new ways to deal with the mental health of kids and their families,” Dr. Price said.
Pediatrics is about more than treating a child’s physical and mental health, it’s about providing guidance and encouragement to families.
“It’s hard to put into words how much you have meant to our family as not only our pediatrician, but friend,” parent Stacie Beliveau said. “The care you have given my children (and me) over the last 20 plus years has been amazing…And as much as I have been in the office with my 3 kids over the years, you have never ever made me feel like my reason bringing them was not necessary, you treated all of them with the most compassion, love, and expertise possible.”
Dr. Price says that what he will miss most in his retirement is being able to tell parents and children that they are doing a good job, and that they are good parents or good kids. That they have what it takes to continue to grow and do great things in the world.
“I gave out many prescriptions over the years, but I think it was the words of encouragement that were most important. I will miss those the most,” he said.
“From dozens of annual physicals, immunizations, and panic-stricken parenting moments to many coughs, runny noses, rashes, and more, we felt completely supported by Dr. Price,” parent Nicole Biggie said. “At every appointment, he took the time to listen, then explain to us and the boys the procedure, medication, or prognosis to ensure we understood every step and our options.”
Currently, both of Dr. Price’s sons are in Washington state as well as their daughter-in-law, who is pregnant, and their three-year-old grandson. Dr. Price and his wife Jane hope to spend a lot of time with them as well as travel around the country.
Dr. Price will continue to be involved with a summer camp that he has worked with for many years. He also plans to continue to be involved with his church and church activities. Plus, he has several hobbies he plans to do more.
“I’m going to ride my bike, play golf, and practice my bass guitar,” he said.
St. Johnsbury Pediatrics is grateful for Dr. Price’s years of dedicated service.
“Dr. Mark Price made a real and positive impact on our patients, co-workers and community with his devotion, commitment, and hard work,” St. Johnsbury Pediatrics’ Director Cheryl Stahler said. “Dr. Price cherished the relationships he established with his patients and their families.”
“It takes a team of people to provide good medical care and I have been blessed to work with many excellent people over the years both at St. Johnsbury Pediatrics and at NVRH,” Dr. Price concludes. “I am proud of what we have been able to do for our community and I am excited about the future of our practice as we add new providers and new services. It is exciting to me to know that the practice will continue to thrive and grow and take care of families for years to come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.