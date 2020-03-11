St. Johnsbury Osher Lifelong Learning Institute of UVM (OLLI) presents “Peeling the Onion: Bobolink Research and Conservation Across the Hemisphere” by Dr. Rosalind Renfrew on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Catamount Arts, Eastern Ave. St. Johnsbury.

A luncheon, prepared by the St. Johnsbury Academy Culinary Arts students, precedes the Bobolink lecture at 12:30 p.m. It will be served downstairs in the Catamount Arts building, Included for all OLLI Spring 2020 Season Members; and by donation for non-members.

