Pemi Team Responds To Three Distress Calls On Sunday

FRANCONIA NOTCH — The Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team had a busy weekend.
The Pemi Team responded to three separate incidents in Franconia Notch on Sunday afternoon, according to PVSART President Allan Clark.
The incidents were overlapping, with two being reported at around 4:30 p.m.
The first involved two climbers who were trapped by harsh weather while scaling the Cannon Cliffs.
They took shelter in a cave while a team of two Fish and Game conservation officers and four Pemi Team members responded. Eventually the climbers descended and met up with the rescue party, walking out under their own power.
The second incident involved a 61-year-old New York City woman who sprained her ankle while traversing the trail in between Artists Bluff and Bald Mountain.
A separate Pemi Team crew was dispatched, placed her in a litter, and carried her down.
Each rescue party reached its respective trailheads at around 7:30 p.m.
As those operations were wrapping up, another call came in.
A six-person hiking party from Montana (all in their 60s) lost its way while descending the Basin Cascade Trail from Lonesome Lake. They called for help at around 7:15 p.m.
The Pemi Team crew from the Artists Bluff/Bald Mountain incident jumped into action, found the lost hikers, and escorted them to the parking lot. They were done by 8:30 p.m.
The distress calls occurred during an extremely busy holiday weekend. Franconia Notch State Park that the Lafayette Place Campground, Cannon Mountain RV Park, Cannon Mountain Tramway and Flume Gorge were sold out Saturday and Sunday.
According to Clark, the hiking trails were extremely busy during Sunday’s rescue operations.
“I’ve never seen anything like it in all my years,” he said, noting that some hikers were not well prepared. “There must’ve been 100 people coming down [from Artists Bluff and Bald Mountain] in the dark using their phone [flashlights].”
Formed in 2005, the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team is a volunteer organization formed to assist with woodland searches (for lost or missing persons) and carry-outs.
The organization provides support to New Hampshire Fish and Game and averages 30 missions per year with a roster of about 75 members. Its primary response territory is Grafton County and the western side of the White Mountains.
PVSART also promotes hiker safety by providing trained speakers to address local school groups and other organizations, and by posting safety information and resources for hikers online.
Membership is open to all hikers 18 and over in good physical condition who live locally.
For more information visit https://www.pemisar.org/
