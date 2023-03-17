LANCASTER — It pays to show up.
The North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency learned that lesson the hard way this week.
Lancaster Town Meeting on Tuesday rejected the non-profit’s $17,991 funding request because the organization didn’t send a representative.
Reached for comment, NCHHHA President Tiffany Haynes expressed surprise.
“I’m trying to understand what happened,” she said. “We are going to have to find some way to make up this shortfall. We serve a large population of patients in Lancaster and we utilize the money we get from the towns to cover visits that insurances do not cover. This is an unfortunate situation for all involved.”
Lancaster has taken steps to address “no show” funding requests at Town Meeting.
Under a Select Board decision effective this year, if non-profits do not send representatives to town meeting, their funding request will not be automatically renewed, and must be re-submitted through a petition article the following year.
Meanwhile, the Lancaster Budget Committee recommended stronger steps at Tuesday’s Town Meeting.
“[Speaking for] most of us on the Budget Committee, I would encourage that if a [non-profit representative] is not here, you vote the request down,” said Budget Committee Member Leo Rideout Jr.
“That is 100 percent up to you, but it bothers us that they don’t show up, that they think we’re just going to hand them the money.”
North Country Home Health and Hospice had requested the same amount each year since 2019, with funds earmarked for operating costs not covered by insurance.
According to Haynes, the organization serves 50 communities in Coos and northern Grafton Counties, and last year it conducted 3,500 visits to Lancaster clients.
Haynes attended the budget hearing on Feb. 9 and claims town officials told her that Town Meeting attendance was not necessary.
“If we knew attendance was required, we would have been there,” she said.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson disputed that account, claiming he told Haynes that budget hearing attendance was not necessary, but Town Meeting attendance was required to auto-renew the warrant article.
He did not say Town Meeting attendance was also required as a condition of approval, “because I don’t have that authority,” but said attendance was strongly recommended given voter opinions on the matter.
Turns out, NCHHHA was not alone.
Lancaster Town Meeting also rejected funding requests from the Center for New Beginnings ($1,000) and Androscoggin Valley Home Care ($8,000) for lack of representation.
Prior to the Andrsocoggin Valley Home Care vote, Resident Rob Christie spoke in support despite the absence of a AVHC representative, noting the community need.
“If nobody is here to speak for it, I think that is a pretty poor thing. But home health care is pretty important for those people who need it,” he said. “So I recommend we pass that. Just because the organization didn’t show up doesn’t mean they don’t do things for our people. And if I need it, I hope it’s there.”
In spite of Christie’s plea, the article failed following a hand count, 46-31.
