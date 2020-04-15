ST. JOHNSBURY — People are encouraged to join a caravan on Friday morning to show support for staff and inmates at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury.
Organizers say they want people at the jail to feel supported during this extra stressful time dealing with the pandemic and the presence of the virus among inmates at the facility.
Verhicles will gather at 8:45 a.m. in the large parking lot at Union Baptist Church, which is less than a quarter of a mile south of the entrance to the prison facility. The procession of well-wishers will proceed to the prison at 9 a.m. Motorists will honk horns as they drive by. Co-organizer Rick Menard, pastor at New Beginnings Church, and someone involved with prison ministry, said there will also be a bucket accessible for people in vehicles to drop notes of encouragement.
Once the vehicles leave the prison property they will also travel further north on Route 5 to drive through the parking area at the Comfort Inn. Menard said its important for the group to show support for the people there as well, since the hotel is housing staff and medical workers assigned to aid and supervise the COVID-confirmed inmates at the prison.
Menard said the event is called the Rally of Support, Prayer and Encouragement. A similar rally was held two weeks ago in the parking lot at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
