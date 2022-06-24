ST. JOHNSBURY — After 31 years in the manufacturing business, Mark Bristol wanted a change.
He got his inspiration one night while seeing powder coating being done on television. Knowing nothing about it, but strongly intrigued, he began to get to work on his new idea. Bristol devised a business plan, calculated a cash flow projection that appeared would work, and soon after flew down to Tennessee for a two-day crash course on powder coating.
“It was all new to me back then, I didn’t know anything about it when I started,” Bristol said. “But the more I dug into it, the better it sounded. I wanted to do something on my own and after I did the research, the numbers worked and I decided to do it. So, I took some parts, jumped on a plane, and went down there to learn how.”
Within the year, Performance Powder Coating was up and running in St. Johnsbury, and has been for the past 11 years.
While in Tennessee, Bristol ordered enough equipment to get started for when he returned to Vermont. Once back in St. Johnsbury, he soon discovered that there was more of a need for powder coating than he initially realized.
“It was a risk because I knew nobody locally really did anything like this — and I think that is what allowed us to get started and be successful,” Bristol said.
Now, he needed a place to operate. Bristol looked at two locations, one in Lyndonville and one in the Fairbanks building in St. Johnsbury. The Lyndonville location provided everything he needed to get started but was not big enough to expand if he ever wished to do so.
“I was initially OK with that, because at the time, I thought that was all that I would ever need,” Bristol said. “But in the back of my mind, I was thinking to myself, ‘if this idea takes off, I have no way to grow it.’”
The Fairbanks building, on the other hand, was bigger than what he needed at the time but would allow for growth if the company ever wanted.
PPC has been there ever since, and has no plans of moving out.
“At Fairbanks, I can take all the space I need,” Bristol said. He said that PPC has expanded throughout the years as it is needed, always without any issues. “So we can just keep growing here and we don’t have any limitations,” he added.
The other benefit to being in the building was the business opportunity it created with Fairbanks Scales now that the two companies shared a workspace. He went to Fairbanks Scales to see what their needs were and they provided him with a rough idea of how much work they would want to be done.
“They went from sending their work out somewhere else to get powder-coated to just sending it right over to us,” Bristol said. “And I knew that if I was in the same building as them, they would have a hard time going through the effort of sending their work to anyone besides us.”
He also reached out to another local company that was sending their product to southern Vermont to get powder-coated.
“They were sending it by the truckload. Once I saw that, just between them and Fairbanks, made it worth going through with this. So that’s what made me do it,” Bristol said.
Bristol says one of the biggest advantages to having a PPC based out of St. J is the reputation that local businesses can build within their community. Even though they advertise, he credits a good amount of his clients to either people referring his work to others or that their high quality of work is being spread through word of mouth.
“We take the time to ensure quality. It is all in the prep work, you cannot rush the prep work or else you’re just doomed in the end. That’s what we heard back from customers, that our quality and our turn-around time separates us from everyone else.”
He recalled one instance from earlier this month when a customer from Killington called with 130 products that needed to be powder-coated within the week. Bristol asked why she didn’t reach out to a company in a neighboring town that was much closer and could do the job instead. The woman said she had in fact called the company, but they recommended that they go to PPC instead.
Partnerships with competing companies have helped PPC get overflow work throughout the years, but they also get a lot of business based on their reputation.
“There have been several times where businesses have powder coating companies in their area, but aren’t happy with their quality and preferred us instead. So they’re willing to travel a lot further for us to do what they feel is a better job,” Bristol said.
Bristol added that for most companies a drawback of doing business in St. Johnsbury would be that it is a small community. For PPC, he says that actually works to their advantage.
“If someone mentions powder coating, they get sent to us, so that is in our favor.”
As a result of that, he is happy that he chose St. Johnsbury and the Fairbanks building as the location for his business.
When the company first started it was just Bristol and one steam gun, spray booth and oven. He would come in at the crack of dawn and do the entire process himself for the first year until he eventually started to add more staff. As time went on, they doubled their amount of equipment, allowing them to use one area for industrial work and one area for custom jobs.
“That helped us out a lot in terms of growing and optimizing the space,” Bristol said.
PPC is truly a family-run and operated business, with every employee being a relative of Bristol’s, including his brother Jake, son Luke, and wife Stacia.
“Everyone gets along and they have a lot of pride in their work. I think part of it is that you need to have your employees have a say in how things get done.”
For instance, Bristol said his employees met and decided as a group what they wanted their work schedule to be.
Bristol was born in St. Johnsbury and grew up as part of an Air Force family that spent time living in Minnesota, Mississippi, and Florida before returning to Vermont and graduating from Concord high school.
He enjoyed his time experiencing what it was like to live in different states but decided to make Vermont his permanent home. He started at Weidmann right out of high school, married Stacia and had their first child Amanda two years later.
When Bristol’s not at work or hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren, he and Luke can be found restoring old snowmobiles. The two started collecting around five years ago and have their own separate collections, totaling nearly twenty snowmobiles at various stages of the restoration process. They also do all of the powder coating, which Bristol says is a big benefit in being able to restore the machines as well as possible.
They are headed off to a national show later this week, to show off four of their restored vintage snowmobiles. They also participated in a 30+ mile ride last winter as part of a group of over a hundred collectors sporting their vintage snowmobiles.
Moving forward, one of Bristol’s goals is to increase the number of local custom orders. He estimates that about 90% of PPC’s revenue comes from industrial businesses.
“I’d like more on the custom end because that’s where the margin is,” he said. “With the industrial work, you don’t make a ton of money but you get parts by the hundreds so you’ve got volume. So the industrial is what pays the bills.”
One way he looks to expand in that area is by introducing hydro-dipping to the list of services they provide.
The process consists of filling a specialized tank with water and floating a patterned film on the surface of the water. Then, the product is dipped in the tank and the pattern covers it and coats it completely. Bristol says this process can be done to nearly any product and there are thousands of pattern options to choose from.
“People kept calling us and asking if we did hydro-graphics, because nobody local does,” Bristol said. “It’s just another way that we try to separate ourselves and try to fill a service that isn’t provided around here; which is what my goal was when I got started in the first place.”
