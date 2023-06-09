Performer Reflects On Drag Story Hour Cancellation

In the past six years, drag performer Emoji Nightmare has staged over 70 Drag Story Hour events across northern New England.
Only two were canceled.
Perhaps coincidence, perhaps not, those shows were scheduled in towns located 40 miles apart, in two of the Twin States’ most conservative counties: Brighton, Vt., in May 2022 and Lancaster, N.H., this week.
“It seems that’s an area of New England that needs more acceptance and more queer visibility, so we’re going to continue to work on that,” she said.
Emoji speaks from experience.
She was raised and continues to live in a small, rural, northern Vermont town. For that reason, so-called “small-town attitudes” don’t surprise her.
“I grew up here [in a rural place]. I went to school here. I remember the ‘Take Back Vermont’ signs,” she said, referring to the campaign against same-sex civil unions in 2000. “I saw one of those signs not too long ago.”
It goes without saying that not every Lancaster area resident opposed the Drag Story Hour, an event featuring drag queens reading stories to children, that was slated for Weeks Memorial Library on Sunday but was scrapped over fears of violent protests.
In fact, members of the local LGBTQ+ community had defended the event at a recent Select Board meeting, in letters to local officials, and online.
What’s more, regional LGBTQ+ advocates had planned to gather outside Drag Story Hour as a “show of support” in anticipation of protests.
However, Emoji said, the level of pushback in Lancaster was notable — even by Drag Story Hour standards.
Opponents had railed against the event at Select Board meetings, harassed library staff and trustees, and planned to picket. More than 500 people (some from Lancaster, many not) signed a petition to stop the event.
“It’s a great reminder of why we still have LGBTQ pride,” Emoji said. “A lot of people say ‘Ugh, you’ve got gay marriage, move on, what more do you want?’ This is a great reminder of why we still celebrate our identity and our progress.”
Drag Story Hours have become a wedge issue in national politics since being introduced in San Francisco in 2015.
Critics frequently seize upon the fact that drag queens are adult performers, and unsuitable for children.
Some see the events as leftist political indoctrination, or worse, “grooming.”
Responding to those views, Emoji said she uses her judgment.
When it’s adults, she and her fellow performers do adult shows. When it’s children, they perform children’s shows.
“Doing adult things is not appropriate for certain audiences and around children. I think most people understand that. But, for some reason, separating [burlesque shows] from Drag Story Hour is a real hurdle for some folks. That’s the thing I’ve struggled with the most,” she said, explaining, “The art form of the burlesque is about the reveal. It’s like stripping, essentially. You slowly reveal out of clothing, down to either pasties or panties or both. We’re not doing that in front of children. We are fully clothed. Honestly, we’re wearing more clothes than you would see at the beach or the pool. We’re wearing tights and full dresses and gowns. We’re like storybook characters come to life in a lot of ways. We’re glittery, beaming examples of fiction for the children.”
When opponents portray Drag Story Hour as something less than wholesome, she said, their claims are false and misleading.
“It’s rhetoric that’s pulled from this larger right-wing sounding board. It’s creating division, they want it to be politicized and portrayed as ‘The Left’,” she said, noting that such arguments ignore the fact that “there are queer Republicans. There are trans people who are not Democrats. [Drag Story Hour is] not a political thing necessarily. It’s more about embracing individuality and inclusion, and making sure that there’s space for all. And being visible.”
Outwardly the North Country has made strides in diversity, equity and inclusion for LGBTQ+ residents and visitors.
Non-profit North Country Pride of Littleton organizes events for Pride Month in June and a Pride Ride car parade and after-party in September.
White Mountains Regional High School (which serves Lancaster) at one time had a gay-straight alliance and in 2018 the WMRHS community turned out to support an LGBTQ+ student-athlete after opposing fans taunted them.
Venues like the Loading Dock in Littleton host LGBTQ+ get-togethers, some homes fly pride flags, and many businesses overtly broadcast LGBTQ+ support.
However, despite those signs of progress, there have been clashes between the LGBTQ+ community and social conservatives.
In 2021, White Mountains Regional saw pushback against a transgender student policy that was ultimately adopted, and that same year, Emoji Nightmare performed an outdoor drag show for adults (not Drag Story Hour) at a Bethlehem private business that drew complaints from some passers-by.
That indicates there is still work to do, Emoji said.
As someone who lives in a similarly rural area and knows a thing or two about grassroots activism, she recommended that Lancaster area residents unhappy with the Drag Story Hour cancellation should respond in constructive ways.
“My call to action for them is to run for something,” she said. “Run for library trustee, run for Select Board. I think that’s what it really comes down to. That’s the biggest thing. It’s a time commitment for sure. But if you stand up and are more active in your municipality, that’s the easiest and most direct way that you can instill change in the way your community handles things like this.”
DECISION TO CANCEL
There is disagreement over who canceled Drag Story Hour.
Contrary to original reports, event organizers White Mountains Pride of North Conway claim it was the library’s decision.
In a press release, WMP President Christopher Bellis said, “White Mountains Pride schedules events and activities to provide our communities the opportunity to show they are welcoming to all LGBTQ+ people, and to create events that celebrate, educate, and help foster acceptance.”
“We are disappointed the Library Trustees chose to engage in the negative narrative fostered by opponents to the scheduling of a Drag Story Hour in Lancaster, NH. We were prepared to provide the scheduled programming and were actively working with local police and other community partners to ensure the safety of participants in the program.”
Library officials, on the other hand, say they requested the event cancellation on Wednesday for public safety reasons, due to a planned protest and counter-protest, and WMP willingly complied.
Library staff and trustees said it was a reluctant decision made under duress. For two months prior, they said, they stood by their non-discrimination room rental policy and refused to halt Drag Story Hour despite relentless harassment and criticism.
However the decision played out, Littleton-based North Country Pride issued a statement that commended both parties.
The NCP statement said, “We applaud the efforts of White Mountain Pride and the staff of Weeks Memorial Library to further the efforts to make the North Country a more accepting region, a region where the NH motto of Live Free or Die also truly means Live and Let Live. North Country Pride shares your vision that, law-abiding, people can gather without fear to broaden their understanding of each other while realizing …that we really are all in this together.”
“We commend those who work to make the North Country a place where Everyone Belongs. Now, more than ever, please support the peaceful and inclusive efforts of groups like White Mountain Pride and North Country Pride. Hate Has No Home Here.”
