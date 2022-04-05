Permanent Memorial Planned For Glenwood Cemetery’s Paul Harvey

LITTLETON — To honor his talent and dedication, a permanent memorial is being planned for Paul Harvey, who spent more than five decades working for Glenwood Cemetery and keeping Glenwood, as well as a half dozen town-owned cemeteries across Littleton, in top shape.
Harvey died suddenly on March 17, at the age of 70.
As plans for his memorial advance, Harvey’s successor, whom he had recommended to the board to be hired as his assistant, has begun the job.
Last week, a life celebration was held for Harvey, who began working part-time for Glenwood in 1967 before becoming the cemetery’s full-time sexton, overseeing burials, speaking with families and church members on how to best honor their loved ones, and manicuring the cemetery grounds in such a way it evoked compliments from many.
On Monday evening, Glenwood Cemetery’s trustees furthered the discussion about Harvey’s memorial.
“Whatever is going to happen is going to happen in Glenwood,” Dick Alberini, chairman of Glenwood’s board, said that afternoon.
Since Harvey’s death, Alberini said Glenwood is trying to pick up the pieces.
Claude Lapete, of Lisbon, who was Harvey’s recommendation and had previously performed work at the cemetery, is now in the position of grounds supervisor.
“We’re not calling him sexton yet,” said Alberini. “He didn’t work there last summer, but worked the three previous summers, so he’s familiar with the place.”
Harvey had passed away when the advertisements for sexton’s assistant had gone out, he said.
“Claude had applied and Paul had told me that he would like to see Claude get the job and that he could do it,” said Alberini.
Following Harvey’s passing, Lapete is now doing essentially everything that Harvey did, said Alberini.
The position of assistant came after Alberini said he and Harvey began talking about Harvey’s eventual retirement.
Harvey began working at Glenwood when he was 16-years-old.
“He worked there through college and took it over,” said Alberini. “The guy did everything. He just loved the cemetery and he took so much pride in it. We didn’t worry about it. He was really great working with people. He worked with people who were buying a cemetery lot and people who were grieving. He had great interpersonal skills. He could work with the clergy, with the individuals at the funeral homes, and he was there for people. And he kept that place looking like a memorial park. We were very lucky — very lucky — to have Paul as long as we did, and he took extreme pride in his work.”
While an employee of Glenwood, Harvey maintained many more cemeteries.
Glenwood Cemetery is a private corporation, but receives funding from the town, which covers 50 percent of its budget of $120,000 to $140,000 a year, said Alberini.
Otherwise, Glenwood Cemetery wouldn’t be able to function and the town would have to pay much more to hire a crew of its own to maintain its municipal cemeteries, he said.
Across Littleton, Harvey did it all.
“He worked for Glenwood, but took care of the St. Rose Cemetery and also maintained the seven other cemeteries in town that belong to the town,” said Alberini. “That’s what he did for all those years, maintained all those cemeteries.”
Glenwood Cemetery is one of the few cemeteries in New Hampshire that also offers winter burials.
On Tuesday, Alberini said a subcommittee has formed to develop the plan for a permanent memorial for Harvey, and a number of community members and Harvey’s family will be involved in the decision-making.
