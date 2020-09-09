ST. JOHNSBURY — One scammer was hard at work on Labor Day trying to convince Gretchen Hammer that she was the winner of a Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes worth $3.5 million and a new Mercedes — in the color of her choice.

The prize, Hammer was told, would be delivered Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at her home in exchange for two gift cards valued at a total of $999.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments