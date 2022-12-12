A local man identified as a person of interest in an Eden homicide has again failed to appear in court.
And that’s exactly how Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski predicted it last week.
“He has continuously failed to abide by conditions of release imposed by the court,” said Zaleski during the criminal arraignment of Shawn Allen Rich on Friday. “He also continues to fail to appear.”
Rich, 44, was arrested by state police several hours after the Eden shooting on Dec. 1 on three active arrest warrants. Rich was then charged last Friday with resisting arrest and violating court-ordered conditions of release.
State’s Attorney Zaleski then asked Judge Justin P. Jiron to hold Rich without bail based on his prior criminal record but the judge instead set bail at $300 which allowed Rich to be released from jail over the weekend.
On Monday morning, Rich was supposed to answer charges of cocaine possession and violating conditions of release but he failed to appear.
Deputy States Attorney Tom Paul then asked Judge Jiron to issue an arrest warrant for Rich with bail set at $100.
But the judge again declined the state’s request saying he’d rather re-schedule the arraignment during a future status conference on all of Rich’s pending charges.
“No warrant at this point,” said the judge. “Just reschedule him for an arraignment.”
According to court documents, the new charges allege Rich was transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on Jan. 6 as an incapacitated person. Corrections Officers said that during a search of Rich they found a white powdery substance in his possession. On Sept. 21, the state crime lab told local police that the substance tested positive for cocaine.
Rich has over 20 open criminal cases in Caledonia County and was named in court documents last week by state police as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Eden resident David Peatman, 66.
“I started to follow this vehicle because I knew Shawn Rich, 44, to drive a red Dodge Ram,” wrote VSP Tpr. David Garces in his report. “At the time, I also had information that Rich was a possible person of interest in a shooting that occurred in Eden, Vermont on the night of 12/01/2022. The information relayed to me about this shooting was that a tan sedan with VT registration HMA999 with two suspicious males, was in the area at the time of the shooting. This registration came back to a beige Volkswagen Passat registered to Rich, and Andrea Poginy.”
State’s Attorney Zaleski said Rich has a criminal record that includes nine failures to appear in court, six convictions for violating court orders, 11 felony convictions, 37 misdemeanor convictions, four assaulting crime convictions, 29 parole violations, and 11 violations of probation.
