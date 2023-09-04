Person Presumed Drowned In Levi Pond In Groton Sep 4, 2023 Sep 4, 2023 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save State police reported on a presumed drowning in Levi Pond in Groton that happened late Sunday night.Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman noted that three people had gone onto the pond in a small boat, which overturned. Only two of the people made it back to shore.The search for the third person continued overnight. On Monday morning members of the Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team located the body of the third and missing occupant of the boat.The individual was pronounced dead on scene and the body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical examiner for autopsy.Detective Trooper Pohlman, who did not provide the name citing the need to notify next of kin, noted that the death does not appear to be suspicious. 