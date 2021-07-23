Perspectives On Vaccination Rates By Town

COVID-19 vaccination rates by town have been released by the state, and the numbers, the accuracy of which some local health officials are questioning and trying to make sense of, show stark differences between some towns.
One town, Littleton, doesn’t yet reflect any vaccination rate.
Changing census numbers could throw the rates in some towns off a bit, as the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services calculates vaccination rates based on population estimates for communities in the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau.
While New Hampshire as a state has a high vaccination rate, some local health officials and town emergency management directors expressed disappointment at the low rates in some towns in the current numbers.
In Grafton County, Bethlehem shows a vaccination rate of 44.7 percent, Franconia 55.1 percent, Bath 39.8 percent, Monroe, 38 percent, Lyman 39.1 percent, Lisbon 34.1 percent, and Haverhill 45 percent.
Like Littleton, Easton and Landaff don’t yet show rates.
In Coos County, Pittsburg shows a vaccination rate of 52.4 percent, Stewartstown 34.6 percent, Colebrook 50 percent, Columbia 11.3 percent, Stratford 39.5 percent, Northumberland 22.3 percent, Stark 24.4 percent, Dalton 27.7 percent, Whitefield 31 percent, Jefferson 31. 7 percent, and Lancaster, at the highest, with 79.3 percent.
“I was surprised by some of the towns,” Ed Duffy, medical director for Littleton Regional Healthcare, said Friday. “They were lower than I thought … We think we live in a high vaccine area. It was a little eye-opening.”
Grafton County, overall, was supposed to be high, but it’s possible that the high rates in the southern part of the county bumped up countywide numbers, he said.
The cities of Lebanon and Hanover, for instance, show a 72.1 and 66.3 percent rate, respectively.
Duffy said it’s disappointing that Littleton doesn’t yet show any numbers, as LRH vaccinated more than 16,000 people, and very few had out-of-state license plates
“Our experience and what the numbers show don’t jibe,” he said. “We have no cases, none, and we haven’t had a case for weeks.”
Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson also felt Bethlehem’s rate of 44.7 percent was low as many first responders and teachers from Bethlehem were vaccinated.
It’s possible that Bethlehem’s numbers are skewed, said Anderson, as many first responders and teachers were vaccinated in Littleton and it’s not yet determined if they’re counted in Littleton or Bethlehem.
“I find it hard to believe,” said Anderson. “We also had a special clinic at elderly housing on Agassiz Street and had a special crew go up there and vaccinated everybody. The numbers are confusing.”
On Friday, Sophia Johnson, health officer liaison with the New Hampshire Department of Public Health, said she has requested the most current vaccination rate numbers, which come from data with the state Bureau of Infectious Disease Control.
Along with inaccuracies that can come from the way a municipality’s census is counted versus vaccination numbers, some statistics can be skewed by college students in different towns, she said.
“I think they are trying to sift out that data in the next rendition,” said Johnson.
As summer advances and autumn nears, another front in the war on the virus is being watched by local officials - the highly contagious Delta variant.
“As I understand it from Ben Chan [the state epidemiologist], the Delta variant isn’t in New Hampshire to the extent that it is in other states,” said Duffy. “That will change as time goes on. It’s been slower for us to get up to speed, so to speak, on the Delta.”
If or when Delta becomes the predominant strain in New Hampshire - it’s currently making up 83.2 percent of all new cases in the United States - the Granite State could still be in a better position than a lot of other states that have far lower vaccination rates, he said.
Although some towns reflect low vaccination rates, the state as a whole, according to a Washington Post map, has a 70-percent vaccination rate for those who have received at least one vaccine shot.
“Right now, I’m still very happy with the way things are going,” said Duffy.
All along the Eastern seaboard, from New England to around Virginia, states are looking good in terms of high rates, and three nearby states, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut, are over 80 percent, he said.
Not so elsewhere, including in Kansas City, at the border between Missouri and Kansas, where Duffy was recently on business and where he said hospitals in Kansas City are overwhelmed.
“They have very low rates of vaccination in Missouri,” he said.
Outside the city, things were also not going well with a worrisome number of active cases, including in a rural Missouri town about the size of Littleton, he said.
Even if Delta enters New Hampshire and the North Country, Duffy said he doesn’t see a need for another mask mandate, which is something Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday said he has no plans for, even with a rise of active cases in the southern part of the state.
“If you’re vaccinated, you certainly have a very small chance of getting infected,” said Duffy. “And if you do, overwhelmingly the response is muted or blunted … I don’t know why we’d want to bring back the mask mandate for something that is low risk.”
New cases throughout the state are pretty much limited to unvaccinated people, said Anderson.
Although LRH is in favor of health measures when necessary, Duffy said currently “it’s not really a pandemic for those of us who are vaccinated.”
Among the unvaccinated, though, the Delta remains highly contagious, and is up there with measles and chickenpox in terms of contagiousness, he said.
In terms of severity, getting the Delta is about the same as getting the regular virus once a person is infected, said Duffy.
At the LRH campus, even as most North Country towns report zero active cases as of Friday, restrictions have recently been put in place, these ones from the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration.
The new OSHA guidelines quashed any hope of relaxing restrictions at LRH regarding employees, said Duffy.
“All the things we do, screening our staff, screening the public, a little bit of restriction of movement inside the building, that is now mandated by OSHA as it relates to our employees,” he said. “It’s quite strict, as if nobody is vaccinated. We still have restrictions, you have to be screened, they don’t want you bringing a lot of people to the hospital. It’s holding steady as if we’re in the middle of a pandemic. The perspective is on the workforce.”
That LRH workforce, though, is nearing full vaccination.
“We’re inching toward 90 percent of our workforce,” said Duffy.
Another population, though, has a low vaccination rate - youth between the ages of 12 and 17.
“We can do better than that, especially with school coming back,” said Duffy.
