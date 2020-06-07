GLOVER — State police asks the public’s help in locating pets reportedly stolen from an Andersonville Road residence sometime during the day on May 14.
On that day the state police Derby barracks received a call from Kassidy Limlaw, 20, of Andersonville Road, advising someone had broken into her residence and stolen her new puppy. Limlaw’s puppy is a mix of Australian Shepherd and Australian Cattle dog.
The puppy had been in a maroon-colored plastic crate inside one of the bedrooms. Upon her return back to the residence, the puppy and the crate were gone and in its place was a small pile of ashes. Limlaw also reported a couple of weeks prior to that one of her cats went missing. It is believed the ashes were not the missing pets.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Corp. Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.