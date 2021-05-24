ST. JOHNSBURY — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, St. Johnsbury’s Pet Parade has returned this year as a virtual costume and dance contest in deference to the lingering concerns with the coronavirus.
The parade is moving online and will feature the theme “Party Animals!” with prizes awarded in three categories: Best Party Pair for a human/pet combo, Best Dressed Pet, and Best Dance Routine (video).
“Whether dressed for the disco, a pool party, masquerade ball, or birthday celebration, we want to see your pets in their finest party outfits,” said Gillian Sewake, Director of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce. “We hope to see some really creative costumes and routines from pets of all types this year.”
The Pet Parade is a tradition that dates back to the 1950s that has been run by various community organizations over the years. This year is the first for Sewake, who is the new director of the St. Johnsbury Chamber.
Sewake said moving the parade to a virtual event was a tough decision that was made weeks ago because of the planning time involved. “We were uncertain if the public would be comfortable with an in-person parade at this point in the spring, and wanted to make sure that we were moving forward in a way that keeps everyone safe and feeling secure,” said Sewake. She said had she and her fellow organizers been making the decision in the last week or so it may have been in the traditional parade format. “It’s really been in the last week as we started promoting this that folks had wished it was in person. Things are moving so quickly with the pandemic. People are really eager to have return to normalcy and that’s good news for St. Johnsbury.”
Sewake sees the silver lining for this year, though. “We’re excited that this virtual format allows community members both near and far to showcase their creativity and love of their pets.” Sewake is also hopeful the virtual format might allow for the inclusion of some animals that might not typically participate in the parade, like alpacas, turtles or even fish.
The virtual Pet Parade took inspiration from Dog Mountain, which conducted a similar virtual contest last year in lieu of their dog parties.
Friends of Dog Mountain and Owen Davie of Catamount Film & Arts supported this year’s virtual parade concept and look.
The virtual is live at news.DiscoverStJohnsbury.com . Contestants can submit entries at any point through noon on Friday, June 4. Voting is also underway for favorites in the three categories now through June 4. Members of the public can vote in each category once daily. To enter, view the gallery of submissions, or vote, visit the Pet Parade post on news.DiscoverStJohnsbury.com.
Sewake is hopeful that plenty of people will jump at the chance to showcase their creativity and pets. A few hours after opening the submission window on Monday there were several entries.
The winners will receive a customized trophy, public recognition, and bragging rights.
“We are definitely looking forward to an in-person parade next year,” said Sewake, who noted people looking for a community-wide celebration won’t have to wait that long.
The St. Johnsbury Chamber has partnered with Catamount Arts to help promote this summer’s Hey St. J! #GetDownTown events, with the first planned for June 12 featuring performances, art and other highlights at the Welcome Center, the new bike pavilion on Bay Street and other locations throughout the Railroad Street area.
“They were really successful last year,” said Sewake, noting the boon it was for downtown businesses. “It was by far their best day of sales - and during a pandemic that was really important. It’s also a great launching pad for the Levitt AMP music series at Dog Mountain.”
Sewake said there is a fun lineup of performers for June 12 including live music, aerial silk performances and art on the street activities.
Hey, St. J! #GetDownTown will bring three monthly live performance street fairs to downtown St. Johnsbury. Each #GetDownTown event staggers three live shows, ranging from music to puppetry to poetry, among downtown locations, encouraging patrons to enjoy free, family-friendly entertainment while strolling among local shops and eateries.
#GetDownTown events will also include talks from artists featured in StJ Art on the Street, a walk-able outdoor gallery showcasing works from local and national artists in windows and storefronts on Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.