Peter Griffin, long time resident of both Danville and Peacham, is running to represent the Caledonia-Washington District in the Vermont House of Representatives. He is known as the former owner and operator of Old Shaw Farm, a certified organic vegetable farm in Peacham from 2001 to 2010. He also served as a legislative attorney from 2010 to 2019 during which time he and his family lived in Danville. He is seeking the Democratic nomination for the district, after the current incumbent, Kitty Toll, announced she would not run again.
