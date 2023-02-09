Petition Article Aims To Oust Town Manager

HAVERHILL — Town Manager Brigitte Codling continues to face vocal opposition from a faction of residents.
A petition article submitted ahead of the Tuesday deadline asks the Select Board to fire Codling, who has served as Town Manager since 2019.
The petition article states “We, the undersigned, registered voters of the town of Haverhill, NH, do hereby petition the Haverhill Selectboard to immediately terminate Brigette [sic] Codling’s contract as Haverhill town manager. We strongly feel she no longer serves the interests of the town and its residents. As voters, we have no way to remove the town manager except by influencing our elected officials and petitioning for change.”
It concludes, “Please hear our plea and make the change we, the people of the town of Haverhill, desire.”
The petition article received 51 signatures and is non-binding.
Codling has come under fire for reform efforts that have upset some in town, notably Woodsville precinct officials.
Under Codling, the Town of Haverhill has pursued consolidation of services through the formation of a town fire department and proposals to merge highway and recreation departments. Woodsville has resisted those efforts.
Meanwhile state lawmakers repealed a statutory town-precinct funding formula in 2021 and required Woodsville to self-fund its operations.
Those actions were supported and authorized by the previous Select Board.
Last year the Select Board makeup shifted to a majority seen as critical of Codling.
In May, newly elected member Kevin Knapp requested — then retracted — an agenda item to discuss Codling’s conduct. No cause was given and no specifics were offered.
In August, the Select Board proposed a public relations policy that would have required the Town Manager and Assistant Town Manager to obtain Select Board authorization to accept interview requests from the media.
It was intended, in part, to bring Town Codling and the Select Board into alignment. Some board members expressed concern that Codling had expressed personal opinions through the media. The policy was ultimately scrapped as overreach.
In December, the Select Board expressed support for a town management study.
Former Chair Fred Garofalo proposed the study, which he said was overdue and would address longstanding questions about the effectiveness of Codling and her administrative staff.
Codling said she would welcome a management study.
For four years, Codling has reorganized administrative job duties, and an impartial analysis conducted by an outside firm would help to measure the impact of those changes, she said.
“I think it would be positive. It would show us what we can do better, and what we are doing well,” Codling said in December. “A third-party evaluation, and comprehensive report on the findings, will help everyone feel better about what we are doing.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.