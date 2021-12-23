Petition Article Calls For Meetings To Be Live Streamed

WHITEFIELD — Efforts are underway to broadcast municipal meetings.
Whitefield resident, Robert Loiacono has drafted a petition warrant article that would require the town to live stream its Select Board, Planning Board, Conservation Commission and Zoning Board of Adjustment meetings online.
Loiacono must gather 25 signatures to place the question on the Town Meeting warrant. The petition is available online and can be found through the “Whitefield, NH Community Forum” Facebook group.
Explaining his motivation, Loiacono said he wanted to improve government transparency.
He said the Select Board meeting minutes often lack specific information and Planning Board meeting minutes are frequently not posted to the town web site until months later.
“Reading the minutes of the last Selectboard meeting, you can see that the Board discussed the budgets for many town departments and line items. What you won’t find are any kind of specifics of what specifics were discussed, what kind of dollar figures were debated, or even whether the budgets will increase or decrease. That is the nature of meeting minutes. By law, the minutes are only required to show what was discussed in general terms,” he wrote online.
“Besides the Selectboard, I’ve noticed the Planning Board minutes are not posted for one to two months after the meeting. I know they can be reviewed at the Town Offices right after the meetings, but you shouldn’t have to go there to find out what’s going on.”
Loiacono conducted an informal poll online earlier this year, asking people if they would support such a warrant article. It received 51 responses, with 49 in favor and 2 against.
Under the petition article, the town would have to share links to meeting broadcasts in advance, and post recorded meetings online afterwards “so they may be viewed at anytime.”
Whitefield Town Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 8.
A member of the White Mountains Regional School Board, Loiacono said the school board live streams its meetings using an Owl 360-degree camera, which is connected to a laptop. Meetings are broadcast on YouTube, and full recordings are immediately available to re-watch afterwards.
In addition, the Lancaster Select Board, Littleton Select Board and Littleton Budget Committee meetings are recorded and made available by Phlume Media. The Haverhill Select Board and Haverhill Cooperative School Board meetings are broadcast through Zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.