FRANCONIA — One day after the Franconia Life Squad was disbanded, a petition article was submitted to restore EMS service under the fire department.
The petition article, submitted before the Tuesday deadline, reads: “Shall the Town vote to raise and appropriate the sum of $375,000 to hire full time professional EMS and Fire coverage in a combined department?”
It mirrors a proposal floated by the Select Board in December to merge the Life Squad with Franconia Fire and replace the call company model with cross-trained, full- and part-time staff.
Under the Select Board’s proposal, Franconia Fire/Life Squad would be staffed by two full-time personnel (Fire/EMS Chief, firefighter/EMT) and part-timers to cover daytime shifts (40 hours per week) and overnights (on standby). Call company members would continue to provide supplemental workforce as needed.
At the time, the Select Board provided a preliminary cost estimate of $448,000 with a portion of costs offset by EMS revenue.
The petition article submitted on Tuesday had the required 25 signatures and was accompanied by a supporting statement, which read as follows.
“Due to a change in demographics, Franconia, like many other towns, has experienced a drop in the number of volunteers that are able to provide for our EMS and Fire coverage such that it is now spotty, possibly delayed and taxing on our Mutual Aid partners. The health and well-being of citizens is of the utmost importance for the town as well as the safety and security of citizens and property in the event of a fire.”
“Hiring a professional full-time staff that is certified in both EMS and Fire will greatly enhance the town’s response and coverage while still utilizing our valuable volunteers. This proposed budget anticipates a Captain and 3 full time EMT’s/Fire Fighters (all with dual certification in both EMS and Fire) as full-time employees with benefits plus operating expenses.”
It is unclear how long it would take for Franconia Fire to establish in-house EMS, if the article succeeds.
The Select Board disbanded the Life Squad on Monday because, they said, it could no longer function due to a lack of personnel.
The Franconia Budget Hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13 at Lafayette Regional School and Town Meeting is on March 14.
SHORT TERM NEEDS
Even if the petition article was approved, Franconia must identify a short-term solution for EMS response.
Because the Life Squad had stopped responding to calls, Franconia entered a temporary $300 per call agreement with Littleton EMS that expires on March 31.
The Select Board plans to extend the agreement with a formal contract. Franconia and Littleton officials are scheduled to hold contract talks in the coming weeks.
If a contract is reached it would require Town Meeting approval, either as a separate warrant article or through a floor amendment to the municipal operating budget.
If no contract is signed, Franconia would either have to accelerate a transition to combined fire-EMS service, or reach an agreement with another provider.
Although Franconia is a rural community with just over 1,000 full-time residents, there is strong demand for fire and EMS services.
Franconia averages 280 medical calls annually, partly because the town is home to the Cannon Mountain Ski Area, Franconia Notch, and nine miles of interstate highway.
As a long-term solution, Franconia Fire Chief recommended the formation of a regional ambulance service.
“Ending the Life Squad and trying to get Littleton to come on board with us, that’s a temporary fix. Even if we sign the contract with Littleton for a year, I think it’s real prudent for the town to try to find its own way and take care of itself,” Gaudette said. “We really need to start talking to Sugar Hill and Easton and maybe even Bethlehem and try to get all of them on board, and try and create an ambulance service for three or four towns.”
