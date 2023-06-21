Petition Calls For Full-Time Pre-K For 4-Year-Olds

WHITEFIELD — A grassroots effort continues to push for full-time Pre-K.
An online petition, “Support Our Preschoolers,” started by parent Ashley Arnold of Carroll, calls for the White Mountains Regional School District to reinstate full-time Pre-K for four-year-olds next year.
It has gathered 130 virtual signatures since June 8. How many of those signers live or work within the five-town school district is unclear.
The petition statement reads, “We know that preschool is sometimes a controversial topic, particularly whether or not public preschool is even necessary. That is a completely understandable concern for taxpayers in a tough economy.”
“What we also know, and what early childhood educators will tell you, is that early intervention is critical. A proper preschool program sets a solid foundation for future academic growth, and it will also work to reduce the number of students we have in need of alternative placements supports, which will save taxpayers money in the long run.”
The White Mountains Regional School District was forced to slash $750,000 in projected spending after the proposed budget was defeated in March.
Under the cost-cutting plan, WMRSD would reduce age 3/4 Pre-K from full-to part-time in the fall.
Four-year-olds would attend full-day Pre-K on Mondays and Tuesdays, and three-year-olds would attend half-day Pre-K on Thursdays and Fridays.
In the two months since the plan was announced, there have been objections from some parents and educators.
Emily Robertson, a Whitefield Elementary math teacher and mother of three, has suggested a compromise: Full-time Pre-K for four-year-olds, with only special education services for three-year-olds.
Doing so would address Kindergarten readiness, she said.
“Anyone who has a background in child development knows: There’s a window of time through which access to those sorts of resources is going to have an impact, and then window closes,” Robertson said.
Morgan Kopp, a Kindergarten teacher at Lancaster Elementary and mother of a four-year-old, has said Pre-K cutbacks would worsen the existing problem of students entering her class without baseline reading comprehension skills.
“Next year, when we have our Kindergarten students coming in, those four-year-olds who will be five-year-olds are going to be further behind,” Kopp said.
However, Superintendent Marion Anastasia has explained the school district can not revert to the full-time Pre-K because it would require an additional 3.5 staff positions, which cannot be hired under the default budget.
The needed positions are one full-time equivalent teacher, a 0.5 full-time equivalent case manager, and two paraprofessionals.
Despite those financial hurdles, Anastasia left the door open for a return to full-time Pre-K in the fall if state adequacy aid increases.
“If we get word that there is more [adequacy aid], the board would have to decide [whether] to give it back to the taxpayers, or [hold] a public vote to use it in any other way which may or may not include the expansion of Pre-K,” Anastasia said.
Regardless of what happens in 2023-24, Anastasia said, the administration aims to return full-time age 3/4 Pre-K in the following school year.
