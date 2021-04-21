Petition To Remove Town Manager Attracts Non-Residents

LITTLETON — The question of who and who shouldn’t be the town manager has attracted interest far and wide.
People from across the country and the world want to weigh in, among them residents of Hawaii and Malaysia.
Although the effort appears to have petered out, the online petition launched a month ago to push selectmen to rescind their employment offer to the new town manager is still collecting digital signatures.
As of Wednesday evening, it had 577 names.
A closer look at a printout of the 434 names delivered to selectmen prior to their March 29 meeting, when they took heat for their hire from dozens of residents but stood behind their decision to bring on James Gleason as town manager, reveals that just over half who signed on claim Littleton as their town of residence.
On March 19, Littleton resident Chris Sweeney, co-owner of the Crumb Bum Bakery, a former selectman candidate and a member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, launched a petition to call upon selectmen to rescind their offer to Gleason, citing that incidents in his past, such as an arrest in 2020 and a discrimination lawsuit, make him unfit to be Littleton’s next town manager.
“Mr. Gleason’s history of physical interaction, vicious language, and racial and discriminatory slurs and actions have led to numerous employee issues and claims, lawsuits, and his own arrest,” Sweeney wrote in the petition on change.org. “This suggests a long road ahead on the path to collaborative leadership and does not represent the views of our community.”
The petition does not state that the case stemming from Gleason’s August 2020 arrest in Mascotte, Florida, for battery and disorderly conduct was dropped by Lake County, Florida prosecutors because of insufficient evidence. The lawsuit filed by an African-American woman and former employee of Mascotte, where Gleason served as city manager, was settled in 2015. The terms of the settlement were not made public.
On March 22, Sweeney told The Caledonian-Record that about 80 percent of those who signed the petition are Littleton residents, with the remainder Littleton business owners who don’t live in town, second homeowners from elsewhere, and other non-Littleton residents.
The printout of the names he delivered to selectmen a week later shows that out of the total 434 people, 247 of them, or 57 percent, claim Littleton as their town of residence.
One is Jim Alden, owner of Chutters candy store in Littleton and president of Littleton Main Street Inc. While owning a business in Littleton, Alden, who was the second person to sign the petition, is a resident of Franconia.
Several dozen people claim Bethlehem as their town of residence, and others the nearby towns of Franconia, Sugar Hill, Lancaster, Easton, Lyman, Benton, Haverhill, Monroe, Whitefield, Berlin, St. Johnsbury, Lunenburg, Lyndonville, South Ryegate, and Dalton.
Others list towns and cities in southern New Hampshire, such as Claremont, Grantham, and Rochester.
The petition, though, reflects dozens of residents from thousands of miles away, some of whom did not use their complete name or real name.
“Mega milf” signed on from Miami and “George T” from Kota Kinabalu, Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya, Malaysia.
Metropolitan residents from the United States also put their names on the petition.
Cities include Honolulu, Minneapolis, Memphis, Seattle, Houston, Tuscon, El Paso, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New York, Newark, Los Angeles, San Diego; Mesquite, Texas; Union, N.J.; Ft. Myers, Florida; Gainesville, Florida; Franklin, Kentucky; Sherman Oaks, Calif.; Rancho Cordova, Calif.; Costa Mesa, Calif.; Bronx, N.Y.; Jacksonville Beach, Florida; Basking Ridge, N.J.; Salem Lakes, Wisconsin; Alexandria, Virginia; Norfolk, Virginia; Bella Vista, Arkansas; Sweetwater, Tenn.; Bar Harbor, Maine; “Camden, U.S.”; “Tempe, U.S.”; “Gulfport, U.S.”; and many cities and towns across Massachusetts.
It was undetermined on Wednesday if all of the 247 people naming Littleton as their town of residence are legal residents of Littleton.
Next Steps And Recent Censure
Sweeney was asked about the status of the petition effort.
“Considering the reluctance of the select board to step up and do the right thing, I think that now we just have to sit back and wait and see how Mr. Gleason does,” he said. “As far as the petition on change.org, anyone can sign a petition. I encouraged anyone from the Greater Littleton Community to sign it. There are probably people who have never been to Littleton that signed it, but I think the important thing to take away is the people who did sign it. Local business owners, concerned citizens.”
He asked how often people take notice of their new town manager.
“But when they’ve been charged with assault, settled a bigotry lawsuit, been censured and had credentials revoked by their professional organization, people take notice,” said Sweeney. “We may not have been able to stop him from becoming our new town manager but we can and will be watching. This may have been the catalyst to get more people involved in paying attention to the things going on in their town. I have not yet met with Mr. Gleason, but I am sure we will meet at some point. I hold no hostility toward him, but still believe Littleton deserves better.”
Alden said he believes the petition, even with many people signing on great distances from Littleton, is legitimate.
“I think when you have a petition there will be noise in any type of data,” he said. “It should be noted that it’s the first and only public outreach regarding the hiring, and that’s important … I think the petition was needed to force some type of public input. That was really the point … The fact that this step was necessary speaks more to me than the total number of people.”
Alden criticized selectmen for not including input from the wider community in the hiring process for Gleason and for making their decision before they took any public input.
Selectmen have said there was a selection committee as part of the process, they vetted Gleason well, knew about his background, and hired him out of 14 total applicants based on his level of experience, his expressed commitment to the community, and the fact that he was upfront about his past.
Alden said he has not yet met with Gleason or reached out to him.
“I’m sure it will come up at some point,” he said.
Alden noted a recent public censuring of Gleason by the International City/County Management Association (IMCA), whose executive committee on March 16 recommended the revocation of Gleason’s ICMA credentialed manager designation because of his violation of Tenet 3 of the ICMA’s code of ethics.
On Aug. 19, 2020, the ICMA committee said Gleason “had a highly inappropriate and unprofessional verbal altercation with a member of his governing body [a councilwoman in Mascotte] who he called ‘a piece of white [expletive] trash.’”
The incident was captured on video.
Gleason told The Caledonian-Record in March that he regrets what he said and called it the worst 15 minutes of his professional career.
The ICMA committee said Gleason can reapply for the credential after five years.
On Friday, Gleason said he is determined to work hard as Littleton’s town manager to gain the trust of the community.
