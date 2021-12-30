ST. JOHNSBURY — It’s not what the doctor ordered, but the only remedy for a pharmacy without enough pharmacists is rest.
Prescription seekers hoping to access the services of the pharmacy at Walgreens in St. Johnsbury are met with a closed and shuttered prescription area in the back of the store. Multiple notices were taped onto the barrier noting that the pharmacy will be closed from Wednesday through Sunday.
The notice advises customers to seek their prescriptions at the nearest Walgreens stores in Littleton, N.H. or Lyndonville.
The only other pharmacy in St. Johnsbury is Kinney Drugs on Memorial Drive.
Efforts to get information about the pharmacy closure in St. Johnsbury were unsuccessful. The only detail available was that there was a staffing shortage. The store manager in St. Johnsbury and the one in Lyndonville both said they could not answer any questions and all inquiries needed to go to the “media relations team” at the Illinois headquarters. The direct phone number was provided and multiple messages were left, but no return call came and no information was provided.
Walgreens on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury has been the only downtown prescription option since Gauthier’s Pharmacy closed in March 2019.
