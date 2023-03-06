Phone Call Leads To Animal Cruelty Charges

A St. Johnsbury man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly beating three dogs.
Dominic Woodward, 28, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
According to court documents, Woodward is accused of beating three pit bulls at his residence and having the dogs live in unsanitary conditions.
State Game Warden William F. Seegers said that on Dec. 7, 2022, he received an animal cruelty complaint that allegedly occurred at 239 Avenue A in St. Johnsbury.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Tiffani E. Glodgett, 28, advised that she was on the phone with her niece, Tory A. Mason, 22, and she heard Dominic M. Woodward beating his dogs in the background,” wrote Warden Seegers in his report. “She advised it was so bad that she had to discontinue the phone call…Ms. Glodgett told me that Mr. Woodward owned three pit bulls that killed a cat in the residence and, as a response, Mr. Woodward beat the dogs. In addition, she told me she had previously witnessed Mr. Woodward beat his dogs.”
The oldest dog is named “Diosa” and the two younger ones are named “Tenney” and “Chevy,” according to the report. Warden Seegers said that when he searched the residence he found unsanitary conditions.
“The residence smelled of pet waste and rotting matter to a degree that my nostrils tingled,” wrote Warden Seegers. “I observed numerous piles of household trash strewn on the floor, piles of pet excrement and tattered, dirty furniture.”
Police said Woodward consented to sign a forfeiture form for two pit bulls - Diosa and Chevy. The third dog was owned by Laurie A. Boynton, 41, who also lives at the residence. Boynton also consented to sign a forfeiture form for the third dog, Tenney, said police.
Veterinarian Lisa Whitney examined the dogs at Danville Animal Hospital but none of them displayed injuries.
“Dr. Whitney assessed all three dogs, noting that there were not any signs of physical trauma from abuse and there were no grave concerns regarding their health, despite having fleas and some skin issues,” wrote Warden Seegers.
On Jan. 8, Warden Seegers cited Woodward on the charges.
“I found that he cruelly harmed his dogs in response to their killing the cat and did not provide them with adequate sanitation,” wrote Seegers. “Mr. Woodward advised that he previously told me what he remembered, best he could, but admitted that, in the heat of the moment, he may have gone overboard, gesturing a slapping motion as he spoke.”
Woodward faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and $2,000 in fines.
