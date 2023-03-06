Phone Call Leads To Animal Cruelty Charges

239 Avenue A, St Johnsbury. (Contributed by Google Maps)

A St. Johnsbury man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly beating three dogs.

Dominic Woodward, 28, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

