LYNDON — A steady stream of people flowed through the Sanborn Covered Bridge on Thursday for the Nomadic Photo Ark exhibit.
They viewed portraits and heard audio clips of family, friends, and neighbors that collectively told the story of the tight-knit small town.
“It’s just amazing,” said Martha Elmes, the project director. “It’s exactly what I hoped it would be, if not a little bit more.”
The husband-and-wife team behind the Nomadic Photo Ark, Adam Scher of Monica Frisell, spent the month of August photographing and interviewing a total of 40 Lyndon residents.
It was the 10th installment in their ongoing “Portrait of US” project, in which they thread together the stories of ordinary people from across the country to produce a mosaic of American life.
The overarching theme of Portrait of US — that our common humanity binds us together in spite of our differences — was reinforced in Lyndon.
They recalled the story of one local farming family as an example.
“They all live on this land together and they all have all these different kind of political opinions, but they’re still very respectful of one another, and that was kind of a recurring theme,” Frisell said. “That’s something that I wish Americans could try and figure out how to do a little bit better than we are doing right now.”
Frisell said Lyndon’s rural nature might contribute to people setting aside personal differences for the greater good.
“Maybe it’s just because when you’re in the Northeast Kingdom you need to actually help each other out a little bit more, because it is quite remote,” Frisell said. “But it was a cool thing to hear about, that you can still be with your family even if their beliefs are different from yours.”
Scher and Frisell said they emerged from their month-long Lyndon residency with a more positive outlook.
“It feels kind of hopeless sometimes. So it’s awesome to see people demonstrating that and sharing that with us. That you can be OK with one another” even if you have opposite political opinions, Frisell said.
Lyndon’s camaraderie and community pride were on full display at Thursday’s pop-up exhibit.
Over the course of the day, hundreds of Lyndon residents from different walks of life mixed and mingled on the 153-year-old Sanborn Covered Bridge.
Pointing to one group of people clustered together, Scher said, “They’re standing in a circle on the bridge listening to stories about their community. It’s how we’ve always wanted it to be.”
Elmes agreed, “Look at everybody. I mean, everybody’s happy and conversing, talking, visiting, congregating. You know? That’s what a town’s supposed to do. It’s just perfect.”
In the process of bringing together the town, the project helped to re-establish old bonds and forge new ones.
“I saw two people talk to each other who hadn’t seen each other in, like, 20 years or something. That was really cool,” said Frisell. “That is all that I want to have happen is, you know, that the community can start talking to each other.”
The Nomadic Photo Ark has been crisscrossing America since its launch in 2021.
Frisell and Scher travel and work in their funky homemade van outfitted with a darkroom and recording equipment.
At each stop, they make black-and-white portraits and short audio narratives of citizens who, in some way, make these places memorable.
In Lyndon, they found a community where roots run deep.
“There are families that have been here for generations and have that generational memory and history,” said Scher. “For me, coming from the West Coast, it blows my mind how long some of the families have been in one spot. Some of these families have been on the same piece of land since before there was a city where I grew up.”
According to Elmes, Scher and Frisell will convert the project into a photo book, expected to go on sale by late fall, and the photos will be part of an upcoming Satellite Gallery month-long show and will be archived in a photo flip book (to be made available at Cobleigh Memorial Library).
The residency was partly funded by a federal American Rescue Plan Act grant, the Vermont Community Foundation’s Spark fund, and other sources.
