In an update to Littleton selectmen on Monday, Littleton Regional Healthcare’s medical director gave the state of COVID-19 in the community and said tests could be available at LRH in the coming weeks and LRH could serve as a National Guard hospital if needed.

“I can tell you that the community at large is holding up pretty well from a public health point of view,” physician Ed Duffy said in a conference telephone call to the meeting, held at the Littleton Opera House. “People are more or less staying calm and we believe the amount of COVID-19 in the community is low.”

