Pick Up Santa Fund Gifts In Academy Parking Lot

St. Johnsbury Firefighter Aaron Martin takes a bag of handmade aghans from fire Capt. Kevin Montminy as the men load their trucks at the home of Beulah McGinnis on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, with 17 boxes of knitted items bound for the Santa Fund gift deliveries. McGinnis, who is pictured, has coordinated the Santa Fund knitters group for almost 30 years. (Photo by Dana Gray)

People registered to receive gifts - toys and/or food - in St. Johnsbury will be picking the items up in the fieldhouse parking area at St. Johnsbury Academy either Monday or Tuesday.

Earlier this month, St. Johnsbury Fire Capt. Mike Pelow said the pick-up location would be behind the fire department on Main Street. On Thursday, he said that had changed. He said the fieldhouse parking area will allow for a smooth enter and exit for motorists. They will enter the upper parking area from Brantview, pick-up their gifts and exit from the lower portion of the parking area that will lead people to the southern end of Main Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments