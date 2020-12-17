Pick Up Santa Fund Gifts In Academy Parking Lot

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
St. Johnsbury Firefighter Aaron Martin takes a bag of handmade aghans from fire Capt. Kevin Montminy as the men load their trucks at the home of Beulah McGinnis on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, with 17 boxes of knitted items bound for the Santa Fund gift deliveries. McGinnis, who is pictured, has coordinated the Santa Fund knitters group for almost 30 years. (Photo by Dana Gray)
People registered to receive gifts - toys and/or food - in St. Johnsbury will be picking the items up in the fieldhouse parking area at St. Johnsbury Academy either Monday or Tuesday.
Earlier this month, St. Johnsbury Fire Capt. Mike Pelow said the pick-up location would be behind the fire department on Main Street. On Thursday, he said that had changed. He said the fieldhouse parking area will allow for a smooth enter and exit for motorists. They will enter the upper parking area from Brantview, pick-up their gifts and exit from the lower portion of the parking area that will lead people to the southern end of Main Street.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.